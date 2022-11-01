Punjab police chief appointed UN peacekeeping adviser

NEW YORK: Faisal Shahkar, the chief of Punjab police, has been appointed as an adviser in the Department of Peace Operations (DPO) at the United Nations for a period of five years, a spokesperson for Secretary-General António Guterres confirmed Monday.

Shahkar succeeded Luis Carrilho of Portugal at the completion of his tenure.

Stephane Dujarric told the daily press briefing that Shahkar, who was appointed by Guterres, “brings to the position more than 30 years of national and international experience”.

According to a UN profile of Shahkar, he possesses more than nine years of experience with the United Nations both at headquarters and in the field where he served as a team leader within the Standing Police Capacity between 2020 and 2021.

He also served with the Department of Peace Operations’ police division, backstopping field operations, and the UN missions in Liberia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Shahkar is a graduate of the University of London with a master’s degree in law.