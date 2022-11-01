NATIONAL

Aurangzeb claims Imran wants to trigger ‘chaos and anarchy’

By Staff Report
Newly ruling collation partners minister for Information Mariyum Aurangzeb speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on April 19, 2022. - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sprang no big surprises in naming his new cabinet Tuesday, doling out key portfolios to officials from the two parties that combined to oust Imran Khan after weeks of political crisis. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan intended to trigger “chaos and anarchy” in the country, alleged Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, declaring that her Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) knew how to “deal with the protestors” and make former prime minister go home before reaching the capital.

In a video statement, the minister referred to Khan’s speeches from Tuesday night and claimed he sought martial law.

“While the farmers’ package was being announced, you (Imran) made the announcement about martial law. This shows your real intent,” Aurangzeb claimed.

The minister said general elections will be held on time in accordance with the Constitution. Regarding the statements made by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairperson regarding the army’s imposition of martial law, she said democracy will flourish in the country and her party will continue to serve the public.

Aurangzeb said Khan wanted anarchy, chaos and bloodshed — and not elections, democracy and development — in the country. She said frustration is apparent from his statements.

The minister said the people of Pakistan stand with the rule of law and the Constitution and alleged the PTI is preparing for a bloody march but the state is fully cognisant of its responsibility to protect the citizens.

“The government will take every measure to secure the people,” she said, and added the public cannot be pressurised through bullying, threats and statements.

Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a historic package for the development of the agriculture sector, and given directions for its early implementation.

On Sharif’s visit to China, the minister expressed confidence the tour will give further impetus to the CPEC as envisioned by President Xi Jinping and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

She regretted work on the multi-billion corridor project was delayed in the last four years, and declared her government removed obstacles in the way of Chinese investment and put on track the projects facing delays.

Previous articlePakistan to UN: Failure to implement self-determination right ‘betrayal’ of charter
Next articlePunjab police chief appointed UN peacekeeping adviser
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Punjab police chief appointed UN peacekeeping adviser

NEW YORK: Faisal Shahkar, the chief of Punjab police, has been appointed as an adviser in the Department of Peace Operations (DPO) at the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to UN: Failure to implement self-determination right ‘betrayal’ of charter

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan deplored that millions of people, including those living in occupied Kashmir, continue to live under alien domination and foreign occupation despite...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI denies backdoor talks with establishment

-- Asad Umar suggests marchers' arrival in Islamabad may be delayed beyond November 4 LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Days after former prime minister Imran Khan confirmed that dialogue...
Read more
NATIONAL

Plan okayed to buy 300,000 tons of Russian wheat

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday approved a plan to buy 300,000 metric tons of wheat from Russia, the finance ministry said in a statement. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

With ‘CPEC revitalisation’ on agenda, Sharif to meet Jinping in first China visit

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif left Pakistan on Tuesday for a trip to China, his first state visit to the neighbouring nation after assuming office in...
Read more
NATIONAL

First lady urges social media use to shine spotlight on breast cancer

ISLAMABAD: First Lady Samina Alvi on Tuesday urged social media users to start an awareness drive to shine a spotlight on breast cancer and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Plan okayed to buy 300,000 tons of Russian wheat

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday approved a plan to buy 300,000 metric tons of wheat from Russia, the finance ministry said in a statement. The...

Brickbats for struggling Babar Azam as World Cup exit looms

With ‘CPEC revitalisation’ on agenda, Sharif to meet Jinping in first China visit

First lady urges social media use to shine spotlight on breast cancer

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.