Aurangzeb claims Imran wants to trigger ‘chaos and anarchy’

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan intended to trigger “chaos and anarchy” in the country, alleged Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, declaring that her Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) knew how to “deal with the protestors” and make former prime minister go home before reaching the capital.

In a video statement, the minister referred to Khan’s speeches from Tuesday night and claimed he sought martial law.

“While the farmers’ package was being announced, you (Imran) made the announcement about martial law. This shows your real intent,” Aurangzeb claimed.

The minister said general elections will be held on time in accordance with the Constitution. Regarding the statements made by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairperson regarding the army’s imposition of martial law, she said democracy will flourish in the country and her party will continue to serve the public.

Aurangzeb said Khan wanted anarchy, chaos and bloodshed — and not elections, democracy and development — in the country. She said frustration is apparent from his statements.

The minister said the people of Pakistan stand with the rule of law and the Constitution and alleged the PTI is preparing for a bloody march but the state is fully cognisant of its responsibility to protect the citizens.

“The government will take every measure to secure the people,” she said, and added the public cannot be pressurised through bullying, threats and statements.

Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a historic package for the development of the agriculture sector, and given directions for its early implementation.

On Sharif’s visit to China, the minister expressed confidence the tour will give further impetus to the CPEC as envisioned by President Xi Jinping and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

She regretted work on the multi-billion corridor project was delayed in the last four years, and declared her government removed obstacles in the way of Chinese investment and put on track the projects facing delays.