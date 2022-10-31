Wishing things Vawda predicted don’t happen in PTI long march: Kundi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Spokesperson and Special Assistant to PM Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that PTI’s long march should be renamed as ‘slow march’.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that they wish the things Faisal Vawda predicted about the PTI long march do not happen. PTI’s unique long march should be called a ‘slow march’, he added.

He added that the whole country is saddened over Arshad Sharif’s death but the PTI is using it for their political gains. In a time of crisis, Imran Khan chose to launch an assault on the federal capital, he added.

Kundi said that whenever China-Pakistan relations are improving Imran Khan initiates a long march. The Chinese President’s tour to Pakistan was delayed due to PTI’s long march back in 2014, he recalled and added that Indian media has been reporting his anti-state statements on their channels.

He added that long such long marches have a detrimental impact on the country’s economy. The government has no danger of this long march if Imran wants a fresh election he should dissolve the KP, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir assemblies.

He added that is a shame that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) does not visit his own constituency in Swat in this hour of need. The PTI government in KP has not been able to restore peace in Swat, he added.

Kundi added that the PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto had declared him selected on the first. Imran Khan has been declared a certified thief, and selling Toshakhana gifts has brought shame to the nation, he added.