NATIONAL

Wishing things Vawda predicted don’t happen in PTI long march: Kundi

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Spokesperson and Special Assistant to PM Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that PTI’s long march should be renamed as ‘slow march’.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that they wish the things Faisal Vawda predicted about the PTI long march do not happen. PTI’s unique long march should be called a ‘slow march’, he added.

He added that the whole country is saddened over Arshad Sharif’s death but the PTI is using it for their political gains. In a time of crisis, Imran Khan chose to launch an assault on the federal capital, he added.

Kundi said that whenever China-Pakistan relations are improving Imran Khan initiates a long march. The Chinese President’s tour to Pakistan was delayed due to PTI’s long march back in 2014, he recalled and added that Indian media has been reporting his anti-state statements on their channels.

He added that long such long marches have a detrimental impact on the country’s economy. The government has no danger of this long march if Imran wants a fresh election he should dissolve the KP, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir assemblies.

He added that is a shame that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) does not visit his own constituency in Swat in this hour of need. The PTI government in KP has not been able to restore peace in Swat, he added.

Kundi added that the PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto had declared him selected on the first. Imran Khan has been declared a certified thief, and selling Toshakhana gifts has brought shame to the nation, he added.

 

Previous articleHRCP calls for stepping up rehab of flood-affected people
Next articleArshad Sharif Murder: Probing team grills Waqar, brother about incident
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran hits back at PM Shehbaz over talks offer claim

MURIDKE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan announced to end long march’s Sadhoke phase following the tragic death of a female reporter in an accident...
Read more
NATIONAL

TV reporter crushed to death by PTI’s long march container

LAHORE/MURIDKE: A female reporter of a local TV channel Sadaf Naeem died on Sunday after she was crushed under wheel of PTI Chairman Imran...
Read more
NATIONAL

Elected govt not to allow anyone create political, economic crises: PM

Says PTI’s chief didn't even spare institutions which had rendering unmatched sacrifices Says DG ISI had sought permission to appear before media to...
Read more
NATIONAL

November going to be decisive for country’s politics: Kh Asif

SIALKOT: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the country's politics has reached a turning point and the month of November...
Read more
NATIONAL

Arshad Sharif Murder: Probing team grills Waqar, brother about incident

ISLAMABAD: A two-member inquiry team, set up to investigate the murder of renowned journalist and former ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif, quizzed Khurram Ahmed,...
Read more
NATIONAL

HRCP calls for stepping up rehab of flood-affected people

LAHORE: On concluding its 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM), the general body of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has called on the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Arshad Sharif Murder: Probing team grills Waqar, brother about incident

ISLAMABAD: A two-member inquiry team, set up to investigate the murder of renowned journalist and former ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif, quizzed Khurram Ahmed,...

Wishing things Vawda predicted don’t happen in PTI long march: Kundi

HRCP calls for stepping up rehab of flood-affected people

Imran Khan yet again defeats PDM candidate in NA-45 by-polls

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.