Arshad Sharif Murder: Probing team grills Waqar, brother about incident

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: A two-member inquiry team, set up to investigate the murder of renowned journalist and former ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif, quizzed Khurram Ahmed, who was driving the vehicle carrying the slain senior journalist and his brother Waqar Ahmed in Kenya.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the investigation team questioned Waqar Ahmed and Khurram Ahmed about the murder of Arshad Sharif. The Ahmed brothers were hosting the anchorperson in Kenya.

According to sources, Khurram and Waqar Ahmed described the shooting as an “incident of misidentification”. Waqar Ahmed told the probing team that he hosted Arshad Sharif at his friend’s request and ruled out that President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal had asked him to host senior journalist.

“I met Arshad Sharif only once and that too at a dinner,” Waqar Ahmed told the investigation team, adding that he had invited senior journalist for a meal at his lodge outside Nairobi. “On the incident day, Arshad had a meal with us at our lodge. After the meal, Arshad Sharif left with my brother Khurram in car and half an hour later there was a report of firing on the vehicle,” he told the team.

Waqar Ahmed told the investigators that his brother Khurram miraculously survived the incident and they handed over his iPad and mobile phone to the Kenyan authorities. The two brothers told the Pakistani investigating officers that the slain journalist was planning to move to Nairobi and for that, he extended his visa too.

It is pertinent to mention here that the two-member team, consisting of FIA and Intelligence Bureau officers, is currently present in Kenya to investigate the murder of Sharif.

Who was Arshad Sharif? why people loved him?

A seasoned journalist, Arshad Sharif was one of Pakistan’s top news anchors. ARY News show Powerplay was Arshad’s last outing on a national television.

He had worked for the country’s top news channels and newspapers in the past. He was awarded ‘Presidential Pride of Performance’ for his exceptional journalism in the year 2019.

His show ‘Powerplay’ was one of the most-watched talkshows in Pakistan and people loved the way Arshad came up with stories regarding the ruling elite’s corruption and wrongdoings with strong evidence.

The martyr’s family has demanded judicial inquiry and public hearings during the inquiry to reveal the “truth” behind his murder.

 

News Desk

