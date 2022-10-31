NATIONAL

November going to be decisive for country’s politics: Kh Asif

By Staff Report

SIALKOT: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the country’s politics has reached a turning point and the month of November will prove to be very important in the country’s politics.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here on Sunday, he said that it was claimed from the “march container” that negotiations were going on with the government, but “I would clarify that no negotiations are taking place with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf”.

The minister said that due to the language Imran Khan using against the Pakistan institutions, the Indian media was giving full coverage to him. He said PTI chief had been exposed before the nation, adding that his narrative showed that he was not sincere with the public. That’s was why, he added, his march was reducing in strength with each passing day. When he started the long march on Friday, 10 to 12 thousand people were with him. But now when he reached Muridke, only 3,500 to 4,000 people are part of his long march, he added.

Kh Asif said that earlier, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), then the opposition parties, used to expose Imran Khan’s real face before the nation, but now it was being done directly by top officials of the institutions.

Kh Asif welcomed the armed forces’ decision to distance them from politics. He said that the institution, which had been making sacrifices for the country and the nation for the past 75 years, was being dragged into politics by Imran Khan, which was regrettable. He said, “Our forces and our intelligence agencies are among the best forces and agencies in the world. The armed forces have always rendered sacrifices in the war against terrorism and the entire nation support them.”

Kh Asif said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had rejected a proposal from PTI Chairman Imran Khan about appointment of the army chief jointly. He said the appointment of army chief was a routine matter and Imran Khan was nobody to intervene in the PM’s prerogative.

The defence minister said Imran Khan should tell the nation which of his promises had been fulfilled during his government. He said national interest should be given priority over personal interests. He said the most important issue at the moment was country’s economy; the country should be economically stable, for which the coalition government was striving.

To a question, Kh Asif said most of the PTI’s march was taking place within the boundaries of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces, and if any bloodshed happened, the provincial governments of Punjab and KP would be responsible for it.

Replying to another question, he said Imran Khan was demanding fresh elections, but first he should dissolve his provincial assemblies in two provinces, Punjab and KP, and hold elections there. He reiterated that the general elections would undoubtedly take place on time.

 

Previous articleArshad Sharif Murder: Probing team grills Waqar, brother about incident
Next articleElected govt not to allow anyone create political, economic crises: PM
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran hits back at PM Shehbaz over talks offer claim

MURIDKE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan announced to end long march’s Sadhoke phase following the tragic death of a female reporter in an accident...
Read more
NATIONAL

TV reporter crushed to death by PTI’s long march container

LAHORE/MURIDKE: A female reporter of a local TV channel Sadaf Naeem died on Sunday after she was crushed under wheel of PTI Chairman Imran...
Read more
NATIONAL

Elected govt not to allow anyone create political, economic crises: PM

Says PTI’s chief didn't even spare institutions which had rendering unmatched sacrifices Says DG ISI had sought permission to appear before media to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Arshad Sharif Murder: Probing team grills Waqar, brother about incident

ISLAMABAD: A two-member inquiry team, set up to investigate the murder of renowned journalist and former ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif, quizzed Khurram Ahmed,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Wishing things Vawda predicted don’t happen in PTI long march: Kundi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Spokesperson and Special Assistant to PM Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that PTI’s long march should be renamed as...
Read more
NATIONAL

HRCP calls for stepping up rehab of flood-affected people

LAHORE: On concluding its 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM), the general body of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has called on the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Arshad Sharif Murder: Probing team grills Waqar, brother about incident

ISLAMABAD: A two-member inquiry team, set up to investigate the murder of renowned journalist and former ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif, quizzed Khurram Ahmed,...

Wishing things Vawda predicted don’t happen in PTI long march: Kundi

HRCP calls for stepping up rehab of flood-affected people

Imran Khan yet again defeats PDM candidate in NA-45 by-polls

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.