NATIONAL

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

By Staff Report
Worshippers perform the farewell tawaf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand mosque in the holy Saudi city of Mecca on July 22, 2021, marking the end of this year's Hajj. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the extension of the duration of the Umrah visa from 30 to 90 days.

In order to avoid violating the regulations, the Ministry called on pilgrims to ensure that they complete the Umrah within the specified period and leave before the expiry of the visa period.

It is noteworthy that during this period, pilgrims can freely move between Makkah and Madinah and all the cities around Saudi Arabia during their stay, Saudi Gazette reported. Additionally, the pilgrim can enter and leave from any international or regional airport in the Kingdom.

The ministry noted that pilgrims must register in the Nusuk application and issue Umrah permits, stressing that they are also required to have an effective visa to enter Saudi Arabia, such as Tourism visa, Visit visa, and Umrah visa.

Staff Report

