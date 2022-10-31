India’s ambitions for regional hegemony

India continues to portray itself as the largest democracy in the world while violating all the norms of democracy with impunity. Motivated by fascism, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) widely follows and propagates the ideology of ‘Hindutva’. India’s ambitions to become a great power have had a significant impact on regional peace and economic development. India’s continued atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir and its war-mongering policies are hindering regional peace and integrity.

Regional peace has continued to be affected by India’s refusal to let the UN have a decisive role in resolving the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. India not only has a history of provocation with Pakistan, but its aggressive strategic designs endanger regional peace and stability. India’s hegemonic designs impede all efforts to achieve regional economic and social growth, plunging the region into a serious security crisis. Besides, its aggressive attitude towards the smaller states of South Asia hampers all the efforts for greater regional integration thereby regional organizations, particularly the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), remain highly unsuccessful.

- Advertisement -

All over the world, regional cooperation has resulted in development, peace, and harmony. The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the EU are good examples of a high level of regional cooperation. These regions have witnessed a rapid growth in their economies and living standards. In comparison, South Asia has very low levels of regional cooperation. The regional organization, SAARC, has remained highly unsuccessful in realizing development and welfare objectives.

SAARC has entered the FOURTH DECADE of its existence, however it is still far away from accomplishing its ideal objectives. To look at various aspects of South Asia and SAARC, both are unique. South Asia is diverse politically, culturally, religiously, and ideologically. The complications arise when one understands the variation in scope, influence, and level of economic expansion between the nations. In addition, Indian hegemonic designs create multiple instabilities and insecurities.

As noted, India regards South Asia as its backyard. India’s unmistakable position is one of the obstacles to the method of South Asian territorial reconciliation. For security reasons, small regional countries are lobbying for external connections with western nations and China because of their terror of Indian power (the perceived regional hegemon) attached to their unsettled quarrels with New Delhi. Indian hegemonic ambitions coupled with increasing defense capabilities are giving rise to worries in its bordering countries which are already concerned about the Indian strategic policies and her abnormal involvement in the internal affairs of the neighbouring countries.

States’ foreign policy in international relations serves as ambassadors for their core national interests, whereas nothing else has any lasting value. However, national interests may well be slightly changed, though not completely surrendered, for the advantage of regional gains. Regionalism will not provide results unless members accept to share national sovereignty and choices, which are still necessary for the SAARC to succeed. The attitude and evaluation of regional conduct of SAARC members exhibit nationalistic inclinations. Ever since the World Wars, Europe’s extremely patriotic nations began to think about collaboration, which was successful and talk is now heard more frequently about the EU than about Germany, France, or Britain. There are intra-regional disputes in every region, and the ASEAN region also has unsolved bilateral problems.

South Asia’s political history and security environment have led to it being the least integrated region in the world. India has continued to hamper regional growth and economic development. Threats to regional integration have intensified since the Modi-led Hindu national government came to power. Despite the SAARC’s establishment, several gaps remain in forging closer intra-regional economic ties. It is high time that the regional countries raise their voices at the global platform against India’s negative strategic designs and work closely for the greater regional goals.

All these developments have taken over the routine job of the SAARC. That is to say, the Eleventh SAARC Summit was delayed for three years, because of the Kargil episode. The summit was postponed due to the aloof behaviour of India. In 2001, once again India, like a spoiled brat, faced tense affairs with Bangladesh also on their border, and both countries used force. The usual dominant behaviour of India has also twice swallowed up the SAARC Summits in 1992 and 2005. Likewise, the 1989 SAARC Summit had met a similar destiny due to the Sri Lankan charge over Indian obstruction in her interior undertakings.

India has long been involved in regional terrorism in regional countries. It has been engaged in creating trouble in Balochistan, sponsoring different terrorist groups, including the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). India is trying to give rise to uncertainty in the province and damage the national unity of Pakistan. Similarly, India embraced the Tamil rebellion in Sri Lanka, the Chakma revolt in Bangladesh, and the Maoist insurgency in Nepal, employing terrorism in her foreign policy for the sake of advancement in South Asia. Previously,

- Advertisement -

New Delhi also recorded open intervention in the 1971 disintegration of Pakistan by fostering Mukti Bahini in East Pakistan. Furthermore, India is also involved in maritime terrorism in the region, violating various international laws of the seas. In 1960, India and Pakistan signed the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) to resolve their joint concerns over the distribution of water in the Indus Basin. However, India again habitually started intervention and built water basins on three specific western rivers that were in Pakistan’s authority under the IWT which is a clear violation of the treaty. Besides, India is engaged in Afghanistan for the construction of dams on rivers that are flowing into Pakistan. In addition, Kathmandu observed great anxious affairs with New Delhi on sharing common rivers, the conflict mainly was on the delivery of gains over and done with the creation of water projects in Nepal by India.

South Asia’s political history and security environment have led to it being the least integrated region in the world. India has continued to hamper regional growth and economic development. Threats to regional integration have intensified since the Modi-led Hindu national government came to power. Despite the SAARC’s establishment, several gaps remain in forging closer intra-regional economic ties. It is high time that the regional countries raise their voices at the global platform against India’s negative strategic designs and work closely for the greater regional goals.