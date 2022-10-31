NATIONAL

Imran says PTI’s caravan will reach Islamabad within nine days

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday said that his party’s caravan will reach Islamabad within nine days.

Addressing the PTI’s participants in the Mor Aimanabad area of Gujranwala, the former prime minister expressed his gratitude to his supporters, saying that in his way towards the city, people showered their love for him. Reiterating that his movement is not about doing politics, but ‘jihad’ to bring actual change in the country, the PTI chief said that his motive to gather his supporters to Islamabad is to bring real freedom to the country.

Slamming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran said, the one who plunder Rs24 billion has been allowed to come into power. He went on to say that the nation will get freedom, where the prevailing law will be same for both the privilege and underprivileged segments of society.

Taking a dig at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Imran went on to say that the biggest mafia of the country has been imposed on the masses.

Saying that when Nawaz was asked to provide a money trail, he ran away, Imran added that now he [Nawaz] wants a suitable situation for himself and understanding with the powerful segments.

Earlier, addressing the PTI participants in Tehsil Kamonke of Gujranwala, the former prime minister said that he is witnessing the revolution, coming into the country, in the last six months, adding that that the establishment will never stand against the nation because both the Army and masses strengthen the country’s foundation.

Saying that everyone can see how fast his long march is moving towards Islamabad, Imran raised the question, saying is the revolution will come through elections or bloodshed.

Taking a dig at the Chief Election Commissioner, Imran said, “You are a servant of the Sharif family.” The former prime minister alleged that the ECP’s chief is acting like a ‘servant’ of the Sharif family. He also announced filing Rs10 billion defamation case against the chief election commissioner of Pakistan.

“You [CEC] have raised questions on my dignity and honesty, that’s why filing defamation case,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying.

He said, “I will deposit the damages received from Sikandar Raja in the hospital”.

I know the ‘imported government’ is trying to stop the coverage of PTI long march, he said. While he added that all parties are against him.

He questioned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that what has he done for the Pakistani people? He said that the people of Pakistan are not sheep, they are humans.

“I’m asking politely, listen to the voice of the people of Pakistan. Look where they are standing,” he said.

While he also added that he will resign if any illegal act would have been done from his side.

