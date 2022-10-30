NATIONAL

0.5m acres land to be brought under wheat cultivation in Sargodha

By Staff Report

SARGODHA: An area of 500,000 acres would be brought under wheat cultivation in the district this year as wheat sowing process has been started.

This was disclosed at a meeting of District Advisory Committee and District Task Force
held here on Sunday with Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed
Wattoo in the chair. The meeting was attended by Deputy Director of Agriculture Jafar
Imran and other departments concerned and farmers.

Deputy Director Agriculture Imran Jafar informed the meeting that a target of wheat sowing had been set at 500,000 acres across the district.

He said the Punjab government was running many training programmes for farmers for
better yield while competitions were also being held among farmers to grow more wheat,
oil seeds and sugarcane crops.

The agriculture department was going to start an awareness programme for farmers
titled ‘smart farming’ from November 1, the schedule of which had been issued, he added.
He further said that as of now the citrus crop was also good, if there were rains on time
and the weather was favorable, bumper crop of citrus was expected this year.

Jafar Imran said that a full campaign was going on to make farmers aware of smog, adding
that cases had so far been got registered against three farmers for burning crop residues,
while a fine of Rs 200,000 had also been imposed on violators.

He said this month,139 samples of fertilizers were obtained, out of which, 9 samples were
found unfit, and an FIR had also been got registered against the accused dealers.
Addressing the meeting, ADC Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo said that special measures were being adopted by the government for agricultural reforms, through which to ensure the availability of agricultural commodities at fixed prices at the time of need and to develop agriculture on modern lines.

Previous articleDigitization of revenue collection restoring tax payers’ trust
Next articlePunjab urged to ensure implementation of ‘Free & Compulsory Education Act 2022’
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Missing boy found slaughtered after rape

KASUR: A 12-year-old missing boy who found slaughtered after rape was buried in village Dholan here in the limits of Khudian Police. Police recovered the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Red Zone extension negates Supreme Court order: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Sunday warned that government’s expansion of Red Zone to Zero Point...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s economic outlook shows optimistic picture in coming months: Report

ISLAMABAD: The trade balance of Pakistan is expected to improve in the coming months on account of import contraction due to a deceleration in...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM visit to China to further cement bilateral trade relations

ISLAMABAD: The business community Sunday viewed that the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China would further cement bilateral trade and fortify...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab urged to ensure implementation of ‘Free & Compulsory Education Act 2022’

ISLAMABAD: As the Punjab government has made a law for free and compulsory education across the province, stakeholders, while welcoming this long due legislation...
Read more
NATIONAL

Digitization of revenue collection restoring tax payers’ trust

MULTAN: With the advent of latest techniques to facilitate tax payers for speedy filing of their returns, modern techniques adopted within the country have...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab urged to ensure implementation of ‘Free & Compulsory Education Act...

ISLAMABAD: As the Punjab government has made a law for free and compulsory education across the province, stakeholders, while welcoming this long due legislation...

0.5m acres land to be brought under wheat cultivation in Sargodha

Digitization of revenue collection restoring tax payers’ trust

People bracing for autumn tourism in November

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.