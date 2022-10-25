NATIONAL

Reinforcements from Sindh, FC arrive in Capital to help foil PTI long march

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Around 6,000 Sindh police personnel, 90 platoons, and 2,667 personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) Monday reached the federal capital under the federal government’s preparations to thwart the PTI’s long march.

The development comes ahead of the PTI’s long march which, as per the party, is slated to begin after chairman Imran Khan announces its schedule on either Thursday or Friday.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah earlier said that the PTI’s long march will not be allowed to enter the federal capital under any circumstances and the federal government has devised a comprehensive strategy in this regard.

FC personnel, according to sources, have been staying in the Faisal Mosque’s yard, while the police personnel have been accommodated at the Haji Camp.

On October 22, Khan — during a presser with his party member Senator Azam Swati — said that he will announce the date for his “Haqeeqi Azadi March” this Thursday or Friday. He also warned the government against taking steps to stop the march.

Earlier, the government approached the Supreme Court to stop the PTI’s long march. However, the apex court rejected the request to issue an interim order for stopping the PTI’s planned long march — giving a boost to the Khan-led party.

Before it approached the top court, the government issued repeated warnings to the PTI chief, with a top official saying that the authorities would multiply their May 25 policy by 10 if Khan announces another long march.

Previous articleTrade, investment ties key component of Pakistan’s multifaceted relations with EU: Naveed Qamar
Next articleLegalization of tinted glasses
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar tenders resignation

ISLAMABAD: In a late night development, Mr Azam Nasir Tarar tendered resignation as Law Minister due to his personal reasons, Pakistan Today learnt through...
Read more
NATIONAL

Trade, investment ties key component of Pakistan’s multifaceted relations with EU: Naveed Qamar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Commerce and Investment, Syed Naveed Qamar met the Chair of the European Parliament’s committee for International Trade (INTA), MEP Bernd Lange...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP de-notifies Imran, declares NA-95 seat vacant

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified on Monday former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan as Member National Assembly (MNA) soon...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM in Riyadh to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit

RIYADH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday arrived here on a two-day visit, mainly to attend the Future Investment Initiative Summit being held from October...
Read more
NATIONAL

FBR crosses Rs 2 trillion tax collection figure

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has achieved yet another milestone on Monday by crossing revenue collection figure of Rs 2 trillion, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan for including climate change in CPEC portfolio

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday proposed the inclusion of climate change as a new area of cooperation under the framework of China Pakistan Economic Corridor...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Arshad Sharif’s murder

It was shocking, tragic and surreal all at the same time, learning of senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s passing, especially the manner in which it...

IQ vs EQ

Novel charges

Apathetic Commission

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.