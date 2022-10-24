Netanyahu comeback dominates Israel election ‘all about Bibi’

RAMLA: At a dead-end road in a crime-hit town in central Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu stands on a mobile stage enclosed by a glass wall, pledging through a window to restore law and order as the crowd chants “Bibi the king.”

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister and the most dominant and polarising political figure of his generation is back on the campaign trail as Israelis prepare to vote on November 1 in their fifth national election in less than four years.