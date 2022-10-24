AJK government celebrates Diamond Jubilee foundation

ISLAMABAD: The Diamond Jubilee of the foundation of the Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir was observed across the liberated territory on Monday with a renewed pledge to take the ongoing freedom movement in the Indian Occupied Kashmir to its logical conclusion, ensure good governance and supremacy of the rule of law in the region.

Special ceremonies, seminars and symposiums were held across the region to pay homage to martyrs who laid their lives during the freedom movement in 1947. The day began with a 21-gun salute, after which special prayers were offered for the security and stability of Pakistan and the freedom of Occupied Kashmir.

The main function of the Foundation Day was held at Muzaffarabad Parade Ground, with acting president Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anawar-ul-Haq as the chief guest.

On this occasion, acting president AJK unfurled the flag. Besides Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, the function was attended by senior minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, cabinet ministers, members of the legislative assembly, the Chief Secretary, the Inspector General of Police and a large number of people.

Smartly turned-out contingents of Azad Kashmir Police, Rescue 1122, Commandos, Girls Guide, Boys Scouts and Tourist Police presented a guard of honour to the president. National anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played. Ch. Anawar-ul-Haq gave away presidential medals for outstanding works in various fields of life.

Addressing the ceremony, the acting president said the main objective of the AJK government was to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren who had been fighting against India’s illegal occupation.

Terming accession of the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan as the only feasible solution to Kashmir issue he said, “The only solution to the Kashmir problem is to unite all the units of the state of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan”.

He said the partition of Kashmir was not acceptable to the people of Kashmir. “While celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of Azad Kashmir Government, we all have to introspect and take stock of ourselves and see whether we are fulfilling our responsibilities vis-a-vis the ongoing freedom struggle in Kashmir”, he said.

Ch. Anawar-ul-Haq paid rich tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for laying down their lives to protect our borders along the LoC.

Recalling the great struggle and sacrifices of the ancestors, the president AJK said, “Our forefathers made unprecedented sacrifices due to which we are enjoying a free and dignified life in the liberated territory today”, adding it was now the responsibility of every citizen of Azad Kashmir to safeguard the territorial integrity of the state and play their due role.

He reiterated Kashmiris’ pledge that the struggle would continue until the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir gets freedom and becomes a part of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said Kashmiris would celebrate real independence on the day when Occupied Kashmir would be free from the clutches of Indian bondage. “The government of Azad Kashmir is the representative government of the entire state. The government and the people of Azad Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with their brothers of Occupied Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination”.

Highlighting the importance of resolving the Kashmir issue peacefully, he said, “The world should remember that the conflict of Kashmir is not just a problem of a piece of land but it is an issue of the right to self-determination of millions of Kashmiris”.

He said the 75th Foundation Day reminds the sacrifices of our forefathers. “In 1947, our forefathers and freedom fighters laid down their lives to liberate this region from the Maharaja’s despotic rule”, he said.

“On this auspicious day, I promise to the people of Azad Kashmir that we will give you a changed Azad Kashmir”, the PM said, adding that all measures were being taken to implement good governance in the region.

He said the AJK government would play its role to achieve the objectives for which the base camp government was established.

The PM, while urging United Nations, OIC and other international organizations to help resolve the Kashmir dispute, said that it was high time that the global community should exert pressure on India to implement the UNSC resolutions to resolve the lingering dispute peacefully in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiri people.

Referring to the worsening human rights situation in Kashmir, he said India had committed the worst violations of human rights in the region. “The entire Hurriyat leadership has been kept in jails while human rights defenders, members of civil society and political activists have been arrested and left to rot in jails far away from their homes”, he added.

He said the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan. “The entire Pakistani nation stands with the Kashmiris”, he added.

Chief Secretary AJK Muhammad Usman Chachar said on this occasion that the time was not far when Occupied Kashmir will be freed from Indian rule and become part of Pakistan.

Later, Ch. Anawar-ul-Haq awarded Presidential Medals to those who have demonstrated outstanding services and performance in the fields of the freedom movement, sports, literature, and public service.

Prominent Hurriyat leaders Syed Shabir Ahmad Shah and Ashraf Sahrai were awarded Presidential Medals in recognition of their peerless contribution to the ongoing freedom struggle, whereas Natalia Pervez and Tawqeer Ahmed, Ishtiaq Ahmed Atesh, Professor Masood Sadiq, and Dr. Iftikhar Mughal were awarded medals respectively in the field of sports, literature and public service.

Similarly, gallantry awards were awarded to Wajahat Kazmi, Shakoor Shaheed, Mohammad Ilyas Shaheed while Ghulam Hussain Mir was awarded in recognition to his service to humanity.