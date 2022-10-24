NATIONAL

IHC orders legal action against IGP prisons, others

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued directives to take legal actions against IGP prisons and Superintendent Adiala Jail in a case with regard to torture against the prisoners in jail.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that as per the report of the National Commission for Human Rights, the prison look more like custody-center.

The departmental action could be taken against the public servants under the law, he said.

The court inquired the commission that as why it had made this report as confidential, adding that the court was making this public.

The bench also instructed the commission to upload the report on web-site as well.

The chief justice observed that housing more prisoners than the capacity of the Adiala Jail was itself a violation of human rights.

To whom, this court should hold as accountable, he asked.

PTI’s Leader Asad Umar said that the government should be held as responsible for it.

At this, the chief justice said that there was his (Asad Umar) party’s government previously and it was still in power in provinces.

The court observed that due to the complaints he had to visit the Adiala jail.

The chief justice said that one prisoner told him that he would be punished if he told him the truth. Even the children were kept in the jails, he said.

Justice Minallah said that the trial would be conducted in special courts on violation of human rights. The court also instructed the government to set up human rights court in a week.

The court remarked that it would not tolerate custodial torture anymore as this practice should be stopped. After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned.

