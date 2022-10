This is with reference to the planned tax on solar power. With this step, Pakistan will surely take a huge backward step that will nullify every effort made so far to encourage the use of green energy. Undeniably, the government is deep down in a financial crisis and is trying to squeeze additional revenues from wherever it can. However, long-term implications of such policy decisions are probably not been given any thought.

SANIYA HAFEEZ

LAHORE