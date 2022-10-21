NATIONAL

Pakistan values Emirate’s role in global, regional affairs: COAS

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters on Thursday, informed ISPR.

According to an ISPR press communiqué, during the meeting between the UAE ambassador and COAS, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation came under discussion.

The COAS said Pakistan values Emirate’s role in global and regional affairs and “we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship”. Both sides agreed to further enhance cordial relations and enduring strategic partnership.

The visiting dignitary expressed grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan, offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims and hoped for early rehabilitation of affectees.

General Bajwa appreciated phenomenal support provided by the UAE Government for the flood affectees. He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

BELGIAN AMBASSADOR MEETS GEN BAJWA

Meanwhile, Mr Charles Joseph M Delogne, Belgian Ambassador to Pakistan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

The ISPR release said, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and enhanced bilateral & defence cooperation were discussed.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence for the families of the victims.

The dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

 

Staff Report

