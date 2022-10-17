NATIONAL

US ‘confident’ of Pakistan’s ability to secure nukes after Biden uproar

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: The United States said Monday that it had confidence in Pakistan’s ability to control its nuclear arsenal after President Joe Biden expressed alarm, leading Islamabad to summon the US ambassador.

“The United States is confident of Pakistan’s commitment and its ability to secure its nuclear assets,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

“The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests and, more broadly, the US values our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan,” he said.

Biden made the off-the-cuff remarks on Pakistan’s nuclear programme Thursday while at a private Democratic Party fundraiser in California where he began to discuss challenges facing President Xi Jinping of China, a close ally of Pakistan.

“And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” Biden said, according to a White House transcript.

Pakistan — proud to be the only declared nuclear power in the Islamic world — summoned US Ambassador Donald Blome to lodge a protest.

Former prime minister and PTI Chief Imran Khan was first to counter Biden’s remark, triggering an uproar on the country’s conventional and social media, compelling the federal government to summon US envoy and hand down a demarche.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also tweeted that Pakistan was a “responsible nuclear state” and that it takes safety measures “with the utmost seriousness.”

US officials have long privately voiced alarm about nuclear safety if the political situation changes in Pakistan, whose military and intelligence apparatus has assisted Afghanistan’s Taliban.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Biden’s remarks should not hurt relations, noting that the president was not speaking at an official function.

But Bhutto-Zardari, who recently visited Washington, called for more interaction, with Biden showing little interest in personally engaging his Pakistani counterparts.

Patel noted, however, that USAID chief Samantha Power and State Department Counselor Derek Chollet have both visited since devastating floods hit Pakistan.

“This is a relationship we view as important and it’s something that we’re going to continue to remain deeply engaged in,” he said.

Previous articleEngland thrash off-colour Pakistan in T20I warm-up match
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Punjab Assembly passes resolution to denounce Biden’s nuke remarks

LAHORE: The treasury lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly on Monday passed a resolution with a majority vote, strongly condemning US President Joe Biden’s comments...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM for immediately removing hurdles in way of SDF’s projects in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities concerned to immediately remove all hurdles in the way of pending projects related to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lahore, Karachi on top of most polluted cities on AQI

KARACHI: Lahore ranked first, and Karachi has been second most polluted city on the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday. Pakistan’s two biggest cities have...
Read more
NATIONAL

FAFEN report finds scattered irregularities during Sunday’s by-polls

ISLAMABAD: Election monitoring NGO, Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), on Monday said it had registered scattered irregularities during Sunday's by-polls, including the presence...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ruling coalition rejects Imran’s ultimatum for snap polls

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of the ruling coalition including the PML-N, PPP, JUI-F and others on Monday brushed aside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s demand to...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC summons DIG in missing person’s case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned DIG Operations capital’s police in personal capacity in a case seeking recovery of missing citizen. Justice...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Protests could weaken Iranian society

The tragic death of Mehsa Amini, an Iranian girl on September 17, 2022 sparked nationwide protests in Iran. Similar to previous incidents that have...

Universities and National Politics

A sweep

Tanker Mafia

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.