Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in regional affairs: Gen Bajwa

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ), ISPR said on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation including bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in regional affairs and looking forward to enhancing mutually beneficial relationship based on common interests.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

The dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his rule enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

In another meeting on Tuesday, Sheikh Doctor Mohammad bin Abdulkarim AI-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League & President of Organization of Muslim Scholars, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral security cooperation and regional peace & stability came under discussion.

Sheikh AI-Issa said Pakistan has a significant place in the Muslim world and it is playing a vital role in peace and stability in the region.

The army chief said the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust. Both nations will continue to play a part for peace and stability & betterment of Ummah.

 

Staff Report

