NATIONAL

Elahi assures every effort to be made to rehabilitate flood victims on time

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Monday that the provincial government had taken all measures on time for rehabilitation of the flood victims.

In a statement issued here, he said that along with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Rescue-1122, the district administrations also worked hard to help the flood victims.

The chief minister said that the families of those who died due to floods and rains had been given financial assistance of one million rupees per person. Dry ration had also been provided to more than 168,000 victims, while more than 5,000 blankets and 44,000 plus tents had been distributed among the flood victims, he added.

He said that more than 1,400 rescue boats participated in relief activities to transport flood victims to safe places and 34,000 bags of flour were also distributed among the victims, he added. Similarly, more than 23,000 mosquito nets and 21,000 life jackets were also provided. Alongside this, millions of animals had been vaccinated, he added.

The CM said that the financial assistance had been increased to compensate for the damages to houses and livestock in floods, adding that the Punjab government was performing the duty of rehabilitating the flood victims with its own resources. He said the provincial government had also sent a medical relief mission to help the flood victims of Sindh and Balochistan, while two mobile health units had also been sent to the flood-affected areas of Sindh.

Pervez Elahi said the Punjab government was helping the affectees with dedication and commitment. “Despite being in London, I am aware of the progress on rehabilitation measures of the victims daily and rehabilitation activities would continue till resettlement of all flood victims,” he promised.

Previous articleSixth Edition of Pakistan Industrial Expo 2022 from October 15
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sixth Edition of Pakistan Industrial Expo 2022 from October 15

Islamabad: Sixth edition of Pakistan Industrial Expo 2022 is going to be held from October 15th to 17th 2022 at the Lahore Expo Center,...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPEC landmark project for China-Pakistan cooperation in new era: Mao Ning

BEIJING: A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a landmark project for cooperation between China and Pakistan...
Read more
Comment

A DG FIA in every john?

CITY NOTES Shan Masood is a reasonable player, but surely he’s not in the class of Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar went there in1992, bringing an end...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sajid Turi inaugurates 446 WWF’s flats for workers

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi has inaugurated workers flats in Nawa village Quetta on Monday. Provincial Labor...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kalat blast claims two lives Home Advisor for stern against perpetrators of Kalat IED blast

QUETTA: Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan on Home and Tribal Affairs Ziaullah Langau on Monday reiterating government's resolve said that stern action would be...
Read more
NATIONAL

Heatwaves will make entire regions uninhabitable within decades: UN, Red Cross

Geneva: Heatwaves will become so extreme in certain regions of the world within decades that human life there will be unsustainable, the United Nations...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

A DG FIA in every john?

CITY NOTES Shan Masood is a reasonable player, but surely he’s not in the class of Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar went there in1992, bringing an end...

Sajid Turi inaugurates 446 WWF’s flats for workers

Kalat blast claims two lives Home Advisor for stern against perpetrators of Kalat IED blast

Heatwaves will make entire regions uninhabitable within decades: UN, Red Cross

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.