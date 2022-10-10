Elahi assures every effort to be made to rehabilitate flood victims on time

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Monday that the provincial government had taken all measures on time for rehabilitation of the flood victims.

In a statement issued here, he said that along with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Rescue-1122, the district administrations also worked hard to help the flood victims.

The chief minister said that the families of those who died due to floods and rains had been given financial assistance of one million rupees per person. Dry ration had also been provided to more than 168,000 victims, while more than 5,000 blankets and 44,000 plus tents had been distributed among the flood victims, he added.

He said that more than 1,400 rescue boats participated in relief activities to transport flood victims to safe places and 34,000 bags of flour were also distributed among the victims, he added. Similarly, more than 23,000 mosquito nets and 21,000 life jackets were also provided. Alongside this, millions of animals had been vaccinated, he added.

The CM said that the financial assistance had been increased to compensate for the damages to houses and livestock in floods, adding that the Punjab government was performing the duty of rehabilitating the flood victims with its own resources. He said the provincial government had also sent a medical relief mission to help the flood victims of Sindh and Balochistan, while two mobile health units had also been sent to the flood-affected areas of Sindh.

Pervez Elahi said the Punjab government was helping the affectees with dedication and commitment. “Despite being in London, I am aware of the progress on rehabilitation measures of the victims daily and rehabilitation activities would continue till resettlement of all flood victims,” he promised.