Sixth Edition of Pakistan Industrial Expo 2022 from October 15

Islamabad: Sixth edition of Pakistan Industrial Expo 2022 is going to be held from October 15th to 17th 2022 at the Lahore Expo Center, co-hosted by the University of Sargodha and Everest International Expo with special emphasis this year linking the Industry in Sargodha with international players.

As per the details, over one hundred and twenty top industrial Chinese manufacturers will participate in this event showcasing mainly CNC Machinery, Construction Machinery, Renewable Energy, Building materials, Agricultural Machinery, Hardware, Bearings, chemicals, Auto & Parts and so on.

Pakistan Industrial Expo 2022 is a unique exhibition showcasing Chinese products.

The exhibition will use both “Online & Offline” methods and the products will be physically present at the booths set up at the expo site while B2B meetings will be arranged through ZOOM platform and assistant at every booth.

In this way, the event would go on with a minimized impact of COVID-19.

All of the Chinese products have already been transported to Lahore and after the exhibition, all the products would shift to a permanent display centre located in Johar Town, Lahore.

It is open to all businessmen and related manufacturers who can have an online meeting immediately upon request.

Prof. Dr. Fazal ul Rehman, Director Institute of China Studies, University of Sargodha said at this moment we are preparing youth by parting essential skills aligned with objectives of Pak-China comprehensive cooperation and construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said our vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas’ vision is to establish a liaison between industry and academia is essential for transforming the higher education sector into the industry and enabling it to compete on a global level by strengthening ties between academia and industry Pakistan can also achieve economic prosperity, he added.

Director Noon Business School Prof. Dr. Ghulam Ali Bhatti said at this moment the University of Sargodha is the first Public Sector University to join China’s Belt and Road Agriculture, Education, Science and Technology innovation. He said we started different business programs with the Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

General Manager of Everest International Expo Yousuf Fa said: “We attempted an online-offline mode of the event in 2020, and it worked remarkably. After many successful stories, now we can easily manage and establish a high-quality B2B platform to boost mutual economic and trade communications.”

In this way, Pakistan Industrial Expo has become one of the very few exhibitions which are continuously held even during the hardest time of COVID-19.