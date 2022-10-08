UN adopts resolution urging support for flood-hit Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS: The General Assembly of the United Nations expressed solidarity with flood-ravaged Pakistan and called on the world to increase aid in the wake of the recent devastating calamity.

Record-breaking floods in Pakistan have affected 33 million people and killed 1,700 or more since mid-June. Nearly 8 million people were displaced, and hundreds of thousands are still living in tents and makeshift homes.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who saw some of the damage for himself during a visit last month, reminded the assembly of the losses: more than two million homes damaged or destroyed, and crops and livestock ravaged.

He said the disaster could thrust more than 15 million people into poverty.

The resolution, adopted by consensus, urges the international community, in particular donor countries, international financial institutions and relevant international organizations, as well as the private sector and civil society, to extend full support and assistance to the Pakistani government in its efforts to mitigate the adverse impacts of the floods and to meet the medium- and long-term rehabilitation and reconstruction needs.

It calls on the international community to scale up its humanitarian assistance and rehabilitation of Pakistan, in order to repair and strengthen the country s prospects for achieving sustainable development, and encourages member states, the United Nations, and humanitarian organizations to continue to work together to address the different needs of affected populations, particularly the most vulnerable.

It emphasizes the need for the international community to maintain its focus beyond the present emergency relief, in order to sustain the political will to support the medium- and long-term rehabilitation, reconstruction and risk reduction efforts as well as the adaptation plan led by the Pakistani government at all levels.

The resolution welcomes the proposed convening of a pledging conference for the long-term rehabilitation and reconstruction phases in the disaster-stricken areas, to be held at the earliest opportunity, and calls on all member states to participate at the highest level.

Stressing the urgent need to enhance adaptive capacity, strengthen resilience and reduce vulnerability to climate change and extreme weather events, the resolution urges member states to continue to engage in adaptation planning processes and to enhance cooperation in disaster risk reduction.

It recognizes that enhanced access to international climate finance is important to support mitigation and adaptation efforts in developing countries, especially those that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.