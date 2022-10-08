NATIONAL

UN adopts resolution urging support for flood-hit Pakistan

By Staff Report
A general view of the United Nations Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters in New York City on February 28, 2022. - The United Nations opened a rare emergency special session of the General Assembly on Monday to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine by observing a minute of silence for those killed in the conflict. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

UNITED NATIONS: The General Assembly of the United Nations expressed solidarity with flood-ravaged Pakistan and called on the world to increase aid in the wake of the recent devastating calamity.

Record-breaking floods in Pakistan have affected 33 million people and killed 1,700 or more since mid-June. Nearly 8 million people were displaced, and hundreds of thousands are still living in tents and makeshift homes.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who saw some of the damage for himself during a visit last month, reminded the assembly of the losses: more than two million homes damaged or destroyed, and crops and livestock ravaged.

He said the disaster could thrust more than 15 million people into poverty.

The resolution, adopted by consensus, urges the international community, in particular donor countries, international financial institutions and relevant international organizations, as well as the private sector and civil society, to extend full support and assistance to the Pakistani government in its efforts to mitigate the adverse impacts of the floods and to meet the medium- and long-term rehabilitation and reconstruction needs.

It calls on the international community to scale up its humanitarian assistance and rehabilitation of Pakistan, in order to repair and strengthen the country s prospects for achieving sustainable development, and encourages member states, the United Nations, and humanitarian organizations to continue to work together to address the different needs of affected populations, particularly the most vulnerable.

It emphasizes the need for the international community to maintain its focus beyond the present emergency relief, in order to sustain the political will to support the medium- and long-term rehabilitation, reconstruction and risk reduction efforts as well as the adaptation plan led by the Pakistani government at all levels.

The resolution welcomes the proposed convening of a pledging conference for the long-term rehabilitation and reconstruction phases in the disaster-stricken areas, to be held at the earliest opportunity, and calls on all member states to participate at the highest level.

Stressing the urgent need to enhance adaptive capacity, strengthen resilience and reduce vulnerability to climate change and extreme weather events, the resolution urges member states to continue to engage in adaptation planning processes and to enhance cooperation in disaster risk reduction.

It recognizes that enhanced access to international climate finance is important to support mitigation and adaptation efforts in developing countries, especially those that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.

Previous articleNon-bailable arrest warrant issued for Sana
Next article4,553 motorcycles, 169 cars, 2,446 phones stolen in Karachi in September
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Suspected serial killer murders eight overnight in Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD: An alleged serial killer took eight lives late on Friday in Sheikhupura, police said on Saturday. District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Mukhtar told the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Leaked conversation proves Imran indulged in horse-trading: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday claimed said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has admitted to purchasing the loyalties of at...
Read more
NATIONAL

17th anniversary of October 8 quake observed

BALAKOT: People of Balakot observed a one-minute silence at 8:52 am on the 17th anniversary of the devastating earthquake of 2005 to pay homage...
Read more
NATIONAL

4,553 motorcycles, 169 cars, 2,446 phones stolen in Karachi in September

KARACHI: At least 4,553 motorcycles and 169 vehicles were stolen in Karachi in September, Citizens Police Liasion Committee (CPLC) stats showed Saturday. According to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Non-bailable arrest warrant issued for Sana

-- Police party arrives in Islamabad arrest minister ISLAMABAD: A special judicial magistrate in Rawalpindi issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Rana Sanaullah Khan, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister, two tourists kidnapped from GB: report

SKARDU: Armed men, purportedly from the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), demanding the release of their accomplices from prison have kidnapped a regional minister and his...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

4,553 motorcycles, 169 cars, 2,446 phones stolen in Karachi in September

KARACHI: At least 4,553 motorcycles and 169 vehicles were stolen in Karachi in September, Citizens Police Liasion Committee (CPLC) stats showed Saturday. According to the...

UN adopts resolution urging support for flood-hit Pakistan

Non-bailable arrest warrant issued for Sana

Minister, two tourists kidnapped from GB: report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.