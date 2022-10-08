NATIONAL

Non-bailable arrest warrant issued for Sana

By Staff Report
Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (C) speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on May 24, 2022. - Pakistani police detained hundreds of supporters of ousted prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party ahead of a major sit-in planned by the former leader, senior party members and police sources said on May 24. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

— Police party arrives in Islamabad arrest minister

ISLAMABAD: A special judicial magistrate in Rawalpindi issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Rana Sanaullah Khan, the minister for interior, on Tuesday, a day after at least three Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders — Senator Saiful­lah Khan Nyazee, Hamid Zaman and Tariq Shafi — were picked up by the Federal Inves­tigation Agency (FIA).

According to a spokesperson for the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab, the warrant was issued he failed to appear in a graft-related inquiry, Geo News reported.

A PTI leader, Iftikhar Durrani, said Senator Nyazee was abducted from the premises of Parliament House where he had arrived for a session of the Senate.

He also said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), accused of making the arrests, earlier had raided his house and confiscated some equipment from there. Later, he also announced that a raid had been carried out at the residence of another party leader, Aamir Mehmood Kiani.

The order, passed by the court of Senior Civil Judge Ghulam Akbar, reads that Khan was nominated in a first information report (FIR) and his arrest “is necessary in the case, so non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused may be issued”.

“Records reflect that contention of the investigating office is genuine, hence, the same is accepted in the interest of justice and non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused namely Rana Sanaullah is issued accordingly,” the order said.

Meanwhile, PTI tweeted a police party has departed to arrest the minister and will soon reach the Kohsar police station in Islamabad.

“According to the rules, the process of arresting Rana Sanaullah will begin by informing the local police,” it added.

Previous articleMinister, two tourists kidnapped from GB: report
Next articleUN adopts resolution urging support for flood-hit Pakistan
Staff Report

