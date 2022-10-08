Non-bailable arrest warrant issued for Sana

— Police party arrives in Islamabad arrest minister

ISLAMABAD: A special judicial magistrate in Rawalpindi issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Rana Sanaullah Khan, the minister for interior, on Tuesday, a day after at least three Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders — Senator Saiful­lah Khan Nyazee, Hamid Zaman and Tariq Shafi — were picked up by the Federal Inves­tigation Agency (FIA).

رانا تنا کے وارنٹ گرفتاری جاری ہو گئے۔ میں ابھی بی یہی کہتا ہوں رانا صاحب یہ کھیل جو کھیلا جا رہا ہے اس میں ہماری چونچ اور آپکی دم گم ہو جائے گی۔ عوام بھوکی مر جائے گی۔اس لئے حل صرف ایک ہے فوری الیکشن تا کہ عوام اپنی نمائندہ حکومت چنے جو آ کر عوام کی خدمت کرے اور لوٹ مار بند ہو pic.twitter.com/H4QlmUxLKr — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) October 8, 2022

According to a spokesperson for the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab, the warrant was issued he failed to appear in a graft-related inquiry, Geo News reported.

A PTI leader, Iftikhar Durrani, said Senator Nyazee was abducted from the premises of Parliament House where he had arrived for a session of the Senate.

He also said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), accused of making the arrests, earlier had raided his house and confiscated some equipment from there. Later, he also announced that a raid had been carried out at the residence of another party leader, Aamir Mehmood Kiani.

The order, passed by the court of Senior Civil Judge Ghulam Akbar, reads that Khan was nominated in a first information report (FIR) and his arrest “is necessary in the case, so non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused may be issued”.

“Records reflect that contention of the investigating office is genuine, hence, the same is accepted in the interest of justice and non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused namely Rana Sanaullah is issued accordingly,” the order said.

Meanwhile, PTI tweeted a police party has departed to arrest the minister and will soon reach the Kohsar police station in Islamabad.

وفاقی وزیرِداخلہ رانا ثناءاللہ کی گرفتاری کیلئے ناقابلِ ضمانت وارنٹ گرفتاری جاری وارنٹس سپیشل جیوڈیشل مجسٹریٹ کیجانب سے جاری کئے گئے رانا ثناءاللہ کی گرفتاری کیلئے پارٹی باقاعدہ روانہ اب سے کچھ ہی دیر میں تھانہ کہسار پہنچے گی

“According to the rules, the process of arresting Rana Sanaullah will begin by informing the local police,” it added.