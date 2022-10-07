Imran says well aware of plots being made to ‘steal’ polls

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that attempts to steal elections are continued once again, saying this time (they) will need a large-scale plan to rig the elections and that will disrupt the whole electoral system.

Imran Khan also raised objections to the procedure for the appointments of the chief election commissioner (CEC), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and the formation of the caretaker government.

“This procedure must be changed and merit should be prioritised.” The PTI chief reiterated that CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja made partial decisions. “We will be successful in the by-elections despite vote rigging.”

The PTI chief was talking to journalists covering the election commission here on Thursday. Imran Khan claimed that he was fully aware of ongoing attempts to disqualify him, adding that the PTI will get a clear majority in the next elections.

He predicted that a ‘big revolution’ will be witnessed in Sindh in the next elections, saying Sindh province will see a big revolution in the next polls as the currently ruling political party, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), will find it impossible to win polls.

Regarding the long march, Khan said that the government was powerless to stop the mass movement. “Long march planning will surprise the government.”

To a question, Khan clarified that PTI will not return to the assemblies. He added that open hearing of Toshakhana case should be conducted as nothing illegal was done. “In the past governments, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had acquired expensive vehicles from Toshakhana.”

“PML-N’s audio leak exposed the nexus between CEC and the government. There is no reason left to retain this CEC and he should tender his resignation.”

“The sitting CEC had completed delimitation with the support of PML-N. I have never held any meeting with the CEC and Justice Qazi Faez Isa. I am afraid of being sent to jail for my expected reaction if I appear before the CEC.”

“I have always said that our opposition is criminal but not democratic. I am thankful to the government for giving a new life to the cipher. It was clearly mentioned in the cipher that Imran Khan should be removed.”

“Long march is not so far and we are coming to Islamabad with full preparations. The mass movement cannot be stopped by anyone,” said Imran Khan.