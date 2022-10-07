NATIONAL

Imran says well aware of plots being made to ‘steal’ polls

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that attempts to steal elections are continued once again, saying this time (they) will need a large-scale plan to rig the elections and that will disrupt the whole electoral system.

Imran Khan also raised objections to the procedure for the appointments of the chief election commissioner (CEC), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and the formation of the caretaker government.

“This procedure must be changed and merit should be prioritised.” The PTI chief reiterated that CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja made partial decisions. “We will be successful in the by-elections despite vote rigging.”

The PTI chief was talking to journalists covering the election commission here on Thursday. Imran Khan claimed that he was fully aware of ongoing attempts to disqualify him, adding that the PTI will get a clear majority in the next elections.

He predicted that a ‘big revolution’ will be witnessed in Sindh in the next elections, saying Sindh province will see a big revolution in the next polls as the currently ruling political party, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), will find it impossible to win polls.

Regarding the long march, Khan said that the government was powerless to stop the mass movement. “Long march planning will surprise the government.”

To a question, Khan clarified that PTI will not return to the assemblies. He added that open hearing of Toshakhana case should be conducted as nothing illegal was done. “In the past governments, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had acquired expensive vehicles from Toshakhana.”

“PML-N’s audio leak exposed the nexus between CEC and the government. There is no reason left to retain this CEC and he should tender his resignation.”

“The sitting CEC had completed delimitation with the support of PML-N. I have never held any meeting with the CEC and Justice Qazi Faez Isa. I am afraid of being sent to jail for my expected reaction if I appear before the CEC.”

“I have always said that our opposition is criminal but not democratic. I am thankful to the government for giving a new life to the cipher. It was clearly mentioned in the cipher that Imran Khan should be removed.”

“Long march is not so far and we are coming to Islamabad with full preparations. The mass movement cannot be stopped by anyone,” said Imran Khan.

 

Previous articlePTI long march: PML-N top brass decides to deal ‘miscreants’ with iron hands
Next articleEpaper_22-10-07 ISB
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI long march: PML-N top brass decides to deal ‘miscreants’ with iron hands

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Thursday condemned the plan of assault on Islamabad by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan and...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB summons 21 members of former PM Imran Khan’s cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned 21 members of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet for investigation in a case of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt fixes power tariff for exporters at Rs19.99: Dar

Advises relevant ministers, officials to devise ‘wholesome package’ for agriculture sector within a week ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance and Revenue minister Ishaq Dar has said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Finance ministry contradicts Moody’s revised rating from B3 to Caa1

ISLAMABAD: The Finance ministry has contradicted Moody's revised rating from B3 to Caa1. According to the handout issued by the Finance ministry, the rating action...
Read more
NATIONAL

SBP allows JS Bank to acquire 7.79% paid-up capital of BankIslami

KARACHI: In a notice to the PSX, BankIslami Pakistan Limited has notified its shareholders that JS Bank Limited has been granted permission by the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Only court can give Article 62(1)(f) declaration, SC observes in Vawda case

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday said that the apex court in its judgments had already set the criteria...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI long march: PML-N top brass decides to deal ‘miscreants’ with...

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Thursday condemned the plan of assault on Islamabad by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan and...

NAB summons 21 members of former PM Imran Khan’s cabinet

Govt fixes power tariff for exporters at Rs19.99: Dar

Finance ministry contradicts Moody’s revised rating from B3 to Caa1

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.