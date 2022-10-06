CPEC increased inflow of Chinese people, investors in Pakistan: Chinese experts

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A delegation from the Chinese Food and Agriculture industry visited Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) where Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir welcomed the distinguished guests.

During a meeting, the VC informed the delegates about the teaching and research activities being carried out in Khwaja Fareed University. He informed in detail about the university’s industrial linkages, MoUs with national and international institutions and other significant achievements, on which the delegation appreciated his efforts.

Later, a seminar titled “Role of Agriculture in Pakistani Industry” was also organized. The seminar was organized by the Department of Agricultural Engineering of the university. Addressing the participants of the seminar, Mr Chen Liyan and Mr. Huang Pie said that projects like CPEC have increased the flow of Chinese people and investors to and from Pakistan, which shows that there are immense opportunities for development in Pakistan’s agriculture. He said that they are working in Pakistan regarding the cultivation of chilies and in this context he is working in six different places including Lahore, Pakpattan, Multan and Jalalpur which is showing substantial results. Appreciating the services of KFUEIT in agricultural engineering, they also expressed the desire for an MoU through which mutual cooperation can be increased. Registrar Dr. Muhammad Sagir, Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Shahzad Murtaza, Head of Agriculture Engineering Department Dr Yasir Niaz, Dr Adnan Bajwa, Anwar Farooq, Dr Farhan Chughtai and others were also present on this occasion.