MSTF, COMSTECH announce fellowships for Young Scientists

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation (MSTF) and COMSTECH have jointly announced the Young Scientists Fellowship Programme (YSFP) to support talented youth with the cooperation of prestigious scientific institutes and reputable Research and Development centers.

According to an official of COMSTECH, the program provides short-term fellowships to young scholars, technologists, and faculty members less than 45 years of age with the aim of capacity building and nurturing the young generation for the development of science, technology, and innovation in line with the values and needs of the Islamic society.

About the requirements, the official informed that the applicants must hold at least master’s degree. The duration of fellowships in this program is 6-12 months, which can be more or less depending on the conditions and requirements, with the agreement of the host.

Five fellowships will be awarded to Young Scientists from Islamic Countries at NUST under the supervision of NUST faculty members in School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Atta-ur-Rahman School of Applied Biosciences and School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering.

The priority areas of the fellowships will cover Information Communication Technology, Health and Biotechnology, the official added.

Under the Young Scientist Fellowship Program, another two fellowships will be awarded to the young scientists from Islamic countries at KoC University, Istanbul, Turkey.

The priority research areas in this programme will be Nanotechnology, Quantum Technologies, Health and Engineering, Green Energy, Artificial Intelligence and Hydrogen Technologies.

The deadline for submitting application for all these fellowships is October 31. The intending participants can get information about the fellowship programme through the following web link: https://www.comstech.org/young-scientists-fellowship-program-ysfp/

Staff Report

