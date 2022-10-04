NATIONAL

Women-only bus service hit roads in GB

By Ahmad Saad

GILGIT: In a first-of-its-kind project to facilitate their travel, a women-only pink bus service hit the roads in the capital city of Gilgit and Skardu on Tuesday, the region’s chief secretary said.

Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani said that under the project, inaugurated by Khalid Khurshid, the chief minister, the free-of-cost pink service will operate on four key routes between 6:00 am to 9:00 am and 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

In the first phase, Gilgit and Skardu received three buses each but Wani said the government is in the process to extend the service to additional cities across the mountainous region.

“Traffic police have also been instructed to facilitate these buses on roads,” he added.

This is “great news for our daughters, sisters and mothers of Gilgit-Baltistan. Now they will be able to travel in a safe and comfortable environment and go freely to their educational institutions, hospitals, and markets,” Wani said.

Ahmad Saad
The writer is a member of the staff. He can be reached at @mohammadahmedsaad on Facebook.

