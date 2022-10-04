NATIONAL

Rupee continues winning streak against dollar

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rupee continued winning streak on Tuesday against greenback and gained Rs1.65 against US dollar in interbank trading to close at Rs225.63, against Rs227.28 the previous day.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs226.5 and Rs 229 respectively.

The price of Euro declined by 27 paisa and closed at Rs 222.86 against the last day’s closing of Rs 223.13.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 1.55, whereas an increase of Rs 2.30 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 257.05 as compared to its last closing of Rs 254.75.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 44 paisa and 45 paisa to close at Rs 61.43 and Rs 60.03 respectively.

 

 

