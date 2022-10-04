HEC: Apply for postgraduate Commonwealth scholarships by Oct 18

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced October 18 as the last date to apply for the United Kingdom scholarships under Commonwealth Scholarships for Commission (CSC) for Master’s and PhD programmes.

The scholarships are for “high-quality graduates” from across Pakistan, including the autonomous regions of Gilgit-Baltitstan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, “who have the potential to undertake world-class research of a developmental nature and to become influential leaders, teachers, or researchers in their home countries”, according to the organising body.

According to the commission, to apply for the scholarship, a candidate must meet HEC and CSC eligibility criteria. Pakistan nationality is a must and dual nationals are barred from applying.

For a PhD scholarship, the applicant must hold a first-class degree in relevant post-graduate qualification in the relevant field of study by the closing date of the application portal.

The candidate must not have a second or third division in the terminal or last degree. Candidates awaiting results are also ineligible to apply.

All applicants are required to provide Higher Education Aptitude Test (HAT) taken by the HEC. Applicants must obtain a minimum score of 60 out of 100 in the test. Those who have taken the test on or after January 1 are asked to upload the results on the HEC portal for consideration.

Without providing the minimum HAT test score of 60, applications will not be considered for further process. Interested applicants who are yet to take the test, may register for the same by visiting the Education Testing Council (ETC) portal. ETC is accepting applications for the test till October 11.

Applicants applying for Teaching faculty must have a 12-month experience as a regular or contract faculty member.

Funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK, CSC scholarships contribute to the development needs of Commonwealth countries by supporting research that will have a developmental impact.

They also enhance individual teaching and research capacity leading to increase institutional capacity in academic and other sectors in Commonwealth countries, and will contribute to UK higher education and research by attracting high-calibre international candidates and encouraging links and collaboration, and are aimed at those who could not otherwise afford to study in the UK.