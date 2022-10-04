NATIONAL

Top judge terms law demanding MPs to be honest as ‘draconian’

By Staff Report
Rangers patrolalong a street past Pakistan's Supreme Court in Islamabad on April 5, 2022, as the supreme court adjourned without ruling on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly and call fresh elections. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

— Observers fear way being paved to install convicted, disqualified Nawaz as PM

ISLAMABAD: Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution, which sets the precondition for an MP to be “sadiq” and “ameen” (honest and righteous), was termed “draconian” by the chief justice, prompting questions if the courts are paving the way for the return of Nawaz Sharif, disgraced former prime minister who was ousted under the same provision and now lives in self-exile in London.

In April 2018, the Supreme Court barred Sharif from holding office for life in the Panama Papers corruption case. At the time, Umar Ata Bandial, the chief justice who was a judge on the panel which delivered the verdict, ruled that disqualification handed down under the aforementioned provision is “permanent” — for life.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the party Sharif heads, is hinting at his return since early August. The smooth return of Ishaq Dar, a Sharif family member and a proclaimed offender in a mega graft case until last week, led many to believe Sharif will follow suit.

His party is also considering an amendment in Article 62 (1)(f) to ease the process.

Bandial’s comment Tuesday came on a petition moved by Faisal Vawda, a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) stalwart who was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as an MP over concealment of his dual nationality at the time of contesting the election in 2018.

During the proceedings, a counsel for Vawda told a three-judge bench that his client contested the general elections in 2018 but the plea seeking his disqualification was filed only in 2020.

Citing a related judgement, he observed that IHC clearly stated that Vawda had during the investigation into the matter accepted his dual nationality and that he’d renounced it before the polling day, he added.

To this, Justice Bandial said the ECP reserves the right to investigate the statement on oath. The case is an important one and the court will hear it in detail, he remarked.

Terming Article 62(1)(f) a draconian law, the judge remarked he had to see if ECP can disqualify a Parliamentarian for life or not.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until October 6.

Vawda has sought to set aside a declaration by the ECP on February 9 which led to his disqualification as Senator. Earlier, in April, the Supreme Court had turned down his request to suspend the ECP verdict.

