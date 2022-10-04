NATIONAL

Ensure availability of eatables at fixed rates, CS tells officers

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal has directed all deputy commissioners to intensify the crackdown on profiteers and hoarders to ensure availability of food items at fixed rates to the common man.

The CS was presiding over a high-level meeting held to review prices and availability of eatables, especially vegetables, flour, ghee, and pulses.

Abdullah Sumbal reiterated that the Punjab government has been striving to provide relief to the public from inflation and administrative officers must play their role to ensure stability in the prices of essential commodities. He mentioned that the home department has been assigned the responsibility to improve the system of price magistracy.

The chief secretary said that sale of commodities at higher than fixed rates would not be tolerated in any case and the performance regarding price control measures would be reviewed regularly. He asked the deputy commissioners to pay visits to fruits and vegetable markets in the districts and keep a check on the prices as well as the supply and demand of the commodities.

Secretary Industries Dr Hamid Javed Qazi briefed the participants of the meeting, saying that there are ample stocks of wheat and sugar in the province, adding that the prices of ghee are being monitored on a daily basis. The meeting was told that concrete steps are being taken to prevent the smuggling of flour and wheat and 19000 tons of wheat was seized in DG Khan during the last one month. The administrative secretaries of agriculture and food departments and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

 

Previous articleMoIP asks EDB to devise a sustainable solar policy
Next articleCPEC energy projects generate 46,000 job opportunities
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Rupee continues winning streak against dollar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rupee continued winning streak on Tuesday against greenback and gained Rs1.65 against US dollar in interbank trading to close at Rs225.63, against...
Read more
NATIONAL

SEZs under CPEC to further augment Pakistan’s industrial growth: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being developed across the country under the second phase of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in full swing

PESHAWAR: With only four days left in the Eid Milad un-Nabi (SAW), preparations are in full swing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where people decorated their...
Read more
NATIONAL

Railways plans buying 25 diesel-electric locomotives

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has planned replacement of old and knackered locomotives with new 25 diesel-electric locomotives at a cost of Rs14 billion. The diesel...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPEC energy projects generate 46,000 job opportunities

ISLAMABAD: Some 46,500 Pakistanis have been employed so far in the energy projects (completed and under-construction) under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor...
Read more
NATIONAL

MoIP asks EDB to devise a sustainable solar policy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Industries and Production (MoIP) Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmood Tuesday said that the formulation of comprehensive solar policy was the need...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Railways plans buying 25 diesel-electric locomotives

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has planned replacement of old and knackered locomotives with new 25 diesel-electric locomotives at a cost of Rs14 billion. The diesel...

CPEC energy projects generate 46,000 job opportunities

Ensure availability of eatables at fixed rates, CS tells officers

MoIP asks EDB to devise a sustainable solar policy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.