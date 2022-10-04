Ensure availability of eatables at fixed rates, CS tells officers

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal has directed all deputy commissioners to intensify the crackdown on profiteers and hoarders to ensure availability of food items at fixed rates to the common man.

The CS was presiding over a high-level meeting held to review prices and availability of eatables, especially vegetables, flour, ghee, and pulses.

Abdullah Sumbal reiterated that the Punjab government has been striving to provide relief to the public from inflation and administrative officers must play their role to ensure stability in the prices of essential commodities. He mentioned that the home department has been assigned the responsibility to improve the system of price magistracy.

The chief secretary said that sale of commodities at higher than fixed rates would not be tolerated in any case and the performance regarding price control measures would be reviewed regularly. He asked the deputy commissioners to pay visits to fruits and vegetable markets in the districts and keep a check on the prices as well as the supply and demand of the commodities.

Secretary Industries Dr Hamid Javed Qazi briefed the participants of the meeting, saying that there are ample stocks of wheat and sugar in the province, adding that the prices of ghee are being monitored on a daily basis. The meeting was told that concrete steps are being taken to prevent the smuggling of flour and wheat and 19000 tons of wheat was seized in DG Khan during the last one month. The administrative secretaries of agriculture and food departments and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.