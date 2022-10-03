NATIONAL

Okara woman commits suicide after her ‘obscene’ pictures went viral

By Staff Report
Back lit image of the silhouette of a woman with her hands pressed against a glass window. The silhouette is distorted, and the arms elongated, giving an alien-like quality. The image is sinister and foreboding, with an element of horror. It is as if the 'woman' is trying to escape from behind the glass.

OKARA: Okara woman committed suicide after her ‘indecent’ pictures went viral on social media, the local police said on Monday.

The dreadful incident took place in the limits of Haveli Lakha area of Punjab’s Okara, where a woman ended her life after her ‘obscene’ pictures went viral.

The police have arrested one accused in the case, while case has been registered against four suspects.

Raids were underway to arrest the rest of the suspects in the suicide case.

Last month, a victim of gang rape allegedly committed suicide in village Mehran Soomro within the limits of Kaloi Town of Tharparkar.

The body of the victim was sent to Taluka Hospital Dipol Town for postmortem.

The girl was reportedly abducted by some “unknown” persons five days back and kidnappers, who, after raping her had left her at a deserted place near her village.

Previous articleFour more trains with relief goods from Turkiye arrive Pakistan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Four more trains with relief goods from Turkiye arrive Pakistan

CHAGAI: Four more trains from Turkiye carrying tons of relief goods for flood victims have reached here, Pakistan Railways officials said. Relief items from Turkiye...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad registers downward trend in dengue cases

ISLAMABAD: Change in weather has decreased the number of dengue cases in Islamabad, the district health officer said on Monday. According to the statistics provided...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt moves SC to cancel Shahbaz Gill’s bail

The federal government Monday filed an application in the Supreme Court to cancel the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Shehbaz Gill in a sedition...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran will have to face law on cipher conspiracy: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit out at former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his malicious campaign against the state institutions saying...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC directs to appoint Akhtar Mengal as convener of commission against harassment of Baloch students

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the government to issue a notification appointing Akhtar Mengal as the convener of the commission...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ishaq Dar takes notice of malpractices in payments to flood affectees

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has taken notice of malpractices in payments to the flood affectees. As per the details, Federal Minister for...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran will have to face law on cipher conspiracy: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit out at former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his malicious campaign against the state institutions saying...

IHC directs to appoint Akhtar Mengal as convener of commission against harassment of Baloch students

Ishaq Dar takes notice of malpractices in payments to flood affectees

Calling it ‘joke’, PM refuses to inaugurate ‘digital dashboard’ developed by NITB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.