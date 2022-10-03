Okara woman commits suicide after her ‘obscene’ pictures went viral

OKARA: Okara woman committed suicide after her ‘indecent’ pictures went viral on social media, the local police said on Monday.

The dreadful incident took place in the limits of Haveli Lakha area of Punjab’s Okara, where a woman ended her life after her ‘obscene’ pictures went viral.

The police have arrested one accused in the case, while case has been registered against four suspects.

Raids were underway to arrest the rest of the suspects in the suicide case.

