Four more trains with relief goods from Turkiye arrive Pakistan

By Staff Report

CHAGAI: Four more trains from Turkiye carrying tons of relief goods for flood victims have reached here, Pakistan Railways officials said.

Relief items from Turkiye included tents, blankets and food items, officials further said adding that the rail services between Pakistan and Iran have been restored after two months.

Pakistan’s state radio on Sunday said that Türkiye’s 13th “Kindness Train” carrying 554 tons of relief supplies for flood victims, has set off for Pakistan.

Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management in a statement said the train has left Ankara and is expected to reach Pakistan in two weeks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered relief shipments for flood victims of Pakistan.

Total Turkish aid for flood affected people of Pakistan transported by rail alone reaches to roughly 7,290 tons, Radio Pakistan reports.

Turkish Consul General in Karachi, Cemal Sangu inaugurated a tent city for flood victims, named after Turkish President Erdogan, at Bholari, a village in the limits of Jamshoro district.

Turkish relief agency’s official said that Ankara has sent 14 planes and 13 trains of relief goods, including tents, food items, medicines, kitchen items, vaccines, and other supplies to the flood-hit regions.

Previous articleIslamabad registers downward trend in dengue cases
Staff Report

