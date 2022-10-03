NATIONAL

Islamabad registers downward trend in dengue cases

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Change in weather has decreased the number of dengue cases in Islamabad, the district health officer said on Monday.

According to the statistics provided by the DHO Islamabad, 44 dengue cases have been reported in the federal capital.

The DHO further said, the federal capital has so far reported 2,552 cases of dengue and six deaths.

On the other hand, at least 246 more dengue infections were reported in Karachi in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department data showed on Sunday.

According to the provincial health department report, so far 36 people had their lives due to the vector-borne infection in the mega city.

The majority number of cases in Karachi have been reported in district East, where 66 patients have been infected by the virus during the past 24 hours.

District Korangi reported 33 cases, Central 55, Malir 28, South 36, Keamari 13 and District West reported 10 cases.

Staff Report

