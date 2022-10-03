Govt moves SC to cancel Shahbaz Gill’s bail

The federal government Monday filed an application in the Supreme Court to cancel the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Shehbaz Gill in a sedition case.

The application was filed by the Islamabad City Magistrate on behalf of the state.

In the application, it was stated that Gill is accused of treason and the Supreme Court should annul the High Court’s decision to grant bail to Gul.

The government in its appeal pleaded that the Islamabad High Court did not properly evaluate the facts.

It stated that Shahbaz Gill is accused of treason against the state as he tried to incite rebellion.

So it was requested to the Supreme Court annul the decision of the High Court on the bail of Shahbaz Gill.