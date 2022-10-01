Absence from hearing: Court issues arrest warrants for PTI chief

ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate Islamabad on Saturday issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)’s Chairman Imran Khan over his continued absence from court in a case pertaining to threatening remarks about a female judge and police high-ups.

Judicial Magistrate Rana Mujahid Raheem had repeatedly summoned Imran Khan in the case but he failed to appear. Upon which, the court issued arrest warrants against the PTI chief.

The court had ordered the Margalla Police SHO to present the accused Imran Khan Niazi, son of Ikramullah Niazi before the court after arresting him.

It may be mentioned here that the capital police had registered FIR No.407 on August 20, against Imran Khan under sections 504/506 and 188/189 for threatening female judge Zeba Chaudhry and officials of Islamabad Police.

However, the clauses of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) were removed from the FIR on the directives of Islamabad High Court (IHC). The case was shifted to the District and Sessions Court from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) after the IHC decision.