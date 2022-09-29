Resurgence of terrorism won’t be tolerated, COAS tells Commanders Conference

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday ordered troops to leave “no stone unturned” in acting against terrorists as he presided over the 252nd Corps Commanders’ Conference, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The forum undertook a comprehensive review of security, particularly of the situation along the country’s borders.

The COAS maintained that a resurgence of terrorism would not be tolerated, and troops must use all means to act against terrorists in coordination with all law enforcement agencies.

The ISPR statement further maintained that the COAS expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the army formations and directed them to maintain strict vigilance against any threat.

Gen Bajwa also commended military efforts to reach flood victims. According to the military’s media wing, besides discussing the external and internal security situation, the meeting particularly focused on the flood situation and ongoing relief efforts undertaken by the army formations across the country.

They expressed solidarity with flood victims who were “braving great difficulties” and resolved to extend maximum assistance for their relief and rehabilitation.

According to the statement, the COAS commended troops for reaching out to the people in distress and helping them mitigate their sufferings.

He further lauded army doctors and paramedics for providing emergency medical care to victims, particularly children and women, as well as measures taken to check the spread of diseases in flood-hit areas.

Gen Bajwa also appreciated army engineers and the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) for restoring accessibility to critical routes and communication infrastructure on an emergency basis.

The presser stated that the COAS directed army formations to focus on relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction and to help restore routine life in flood-struck regions.