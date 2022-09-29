NATIONAL

Resurgence of terrorism won’t be tolerated, COAS tells Commanders Conference

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday ordered troops to leave “no stone unturned” in acting against terrorists as he presided over the 252nd Corps Commanders’ Conference, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The forum undertook a comprehensive review of security, particularly of the situation along the country’s borders.

The COAS maintained that a resurgence of terrorism would not be tolerated, and troops must use all means to act against terrorists in coordination with all law enforcement agencies.

The ISPR statement further maintained that the COAS expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the army formations and directed them to maintain strict vigilance against any threat.

Gen Bajwa also commended military efforts to reach flood victims. According to the military’s media wing, besides discussing the external and internal security situation, the meeting particularly focused on the flood situation and ongoing relief efforts undertaken by the army formations across the country.

They expressed solidarity with flood victims who were “braving great difficulties” and resolved to extend maximum assistance for their relief and rehabilitation.

According to the statement, the COAS commended troops for reaching out to the people in distress and helping them mitigate their sufferings.

He further lauded army doctors and paramedics for providing emergency medical care to victims, particularly children and women, as well as measures taken to check the spread of diseases in flood-hit areas.

Gen Bajwa also appreciated army engineers and the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) for restoring accessibility to critical routes and communication infrastructure on an emergency basis.

The presser stated that the COAS directed army formations to focus on relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction and to help restore routine life in flood-struck regions.

 

Previous articleMoeen’s fifty goes in vain as Pakistan beat England in final-over thriller
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran dares imported govt to public US cipher too

PTI chairman alleges PM Shehbaz involved in release of audio leak- Says yet to 'play to cipher completely' ISLAMABAD: Confirming authenticity of the audio...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran dividing nation under his ‘anti-state agenda’: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was bent upon dividing the nation as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese national killed, two injured in Karachi clinic attack

KARACHI: A Chinese national was killed while two others sustained injuries after an unidentified man attacked them inside a clinic in Saddr area of...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP flood victims start rebuilding homes as winter draws nearer

PESHAWAR: Mindful of upcoming harsh winter season, the flood victims of Nowshera have started reconstruction of their houses on self-help-basis despite soaring prices of...
Read more
NATIONAL

NSC forms high-powered panel to probe audio leaks fiasco

-- Rana Sana to lead the probe committee -- Law Ministry to prepare legal framework for cybersecurity ISLAMABAD: The civil, military leadership on Wednesday decided to...
Read more
NATIONAL

By-polls to two NA seats in Karachi on Oct 16: ECP

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Election Commission’s spokesperson Ali Asgher Saiyyal on Wednesday denied speculations about the postponement of elections for the next few months in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Remembering Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Syed Ali Geelani was born in Zurimanj village (Bandipora tehsil), in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir on 29 September 1929. He died on...

A calamity that exposed us all

Idealism and ground realities

Imran’s desperation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.