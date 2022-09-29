NATIONAL

Pakistan reiterates commitment to green marine environment through eco-friendly technologies

By Staff Report
A truck stops at a security check point on the outskirts of Gwadar, Balochistan, Pakistan, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016. Gwadar is the cornerstone of Chinese President Xi Jinping's so-called One Belt, One Road project to rebuild the ancient Silk Road, a trading route connecting China to the Arabian Sea that slices through the Himalayas and crosses deserts and disputed territory to reach this ancient fishing port, about 500 miles by boat from Dubai. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is committed to the preservation of its green marine environment and greener shipping through the advancement of eco-friendly technologies, Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Ali Subzwari said.

Despite contributing less than 1 percent of the global greenhouse gases, Pakistan is the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change, yet the country has been doing utmost efforts to make shipping green and protect the marine environment, the minister said in his message on the World Maritime Day, which falls on Thursday.

Noting that about 90 percent of the world’s trade is transported by sea, Subzwari said the global shipping industry is coming under increasing pressure to cut the pollution created by the world’s merchant fleet, highlighting the enormous cost to the environment due to the industry.

Pakistan’s shipping industry contributes immensely to the national economy as 95 percent of its overall trade is carried via ocean freight, he said, adding that to promote green shipping, the country has adopted mandatory measures to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.

In efforts to ensure a clean marine environment and shipping security, the minister said that Pakistan has been using diesel oil for crafts as compared to heavy fuel oil to reduce emissions, carrying out shipping activities in the shortest possible time to avoid extra running of main engines and generators, maintaining oil and garbage record books, and ensuring no emission of fumes and gases.

Previous articleCovid bowls Naseem Shah out of England series
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Armenia not interested in peace, says Azerbaijan’s envoy to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Pakistan has accused Armenia of committing large-scale provocations at their state border and planting landmines in the liberated territories. Speaking at...
Read more
NATIONAL

Detention of man suspected of killing Canadian wife extended

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad extended for another four days the physical remand of Shahnawaz Amir, the prime suspect in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC summons PEMRA boss over broadcast of Sharif, Dar speeches

LAHORE: A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday against the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for allowing media coverage...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army chief inaugurates cricket ground

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday inaugurated the newly renovated 501 Central Workshop cricket ground rebranded as Chaklala Cricket Ground. The ground...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan ‘touched’ by China aid for flood victims, Akram tells UN

NEW YORK: Munir Akram, Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations, has praised China’s leading role in the world body, saying Beijing’s policies are based...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC overturns Avenfield conviction of Maryam, husband

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has overturned the conviction of Maryam Nawaz, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and her husband retired...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Detention of man suspected of killing Canadian wife extended

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad extended for another four days the physical remand of Shahnawaz Amir, the prime suspect in the...

LHC summons PEMRA boss over broadcast of Sharif, Dar speeches

Army chief inaugurates cricket ground

Pakistan ‘touched’ by China aid for flood victims, Akram tells UN

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.