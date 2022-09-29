Pakistan reiterates commitment to green marine environment through eco-friendly technologies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is committed to the preservation of its green marine environment and greener shipping through the advancement of eco-friendly technologies, Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Ali Subzwari said.

Despite contributing less than 1 percent of the global greenhouse gases, Pakistan is the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change, yet the country has been doing utmost efforts to make shipping green and protect the marine environment, the minister said in his message on the World Maritime Day, which falls on Thursday.

Noting that about 90 percent of the world’s trade is transported by sea, Subzwari said the global shipping industry is coming under increasing pressure to cut the pollution created by the world’s merchant fleet, highlighting the enormous cost to the environment due to the industry.

Pakistan’s shipping industry contributes immensely to the national economy as 95 percent of its overall trade is carried via ocean freight, he said, adding that to promote green shipping, the country has adopted mandatory measures to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.

In efforts to ensure a clean marine environment and shipping security, the minister said that Pakistan has been using diesel oil for crafts as compared to heavy fuel oil to reduce emissions, carrying out shipping activities in the shortest possible time to avoid extra running of main engines and generators, maintaining oil and garbage record books, and ensuring no emission of fumes and gases.