Sports

Covid bowls Naseem Shah out of England series

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah Naseem Shah tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The PCB announced that their in-house medical panel was monitoring him, and that any calls on his participation in the remainder of the ongoing series against England would be made after assessing his medical reports.

However, the development effectively rules him out of the entirety of the Lahore leg of the T20I series against England, and also leaves him a significant doubt for the forthcoming tour of New Zealand, which is due to get underway in Christchurch on October 7, as preparation for the T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan squad leaves for New Zealand on October 3 to play a T20I tri-series also featuring Bangladesh, with the final on October 14. They then depart for Australia for the World Cup, where, after a pair of warm-ups – including against England – they play their first group game in Melbourne on October 23 against India.

Naseem featured in the first match of the current series against England, and also played a full part in the recently concluded Asia Cup. In the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is also currently ruled out with injury, he had taken over the left-armer’s responsibility up top as Pakistan’s premier new-ball bowler.

Afridi, who has been undergoing treatment in London for a knee injury, is expected to be available for Pakistan for the World Cup.

Previous articleArmenia not interested in peace, says Azerbaijan’s envoy to Pakistan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Fast bowler Naseem Shah tests positive for Covid-19

LAHORE: Fast bowler Naseem Shah has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the remaining two T20s against England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
Read more
Sports

Grealish says his best is yet to come at Manchester City

MANCHESTER: Manchester City playmaker Jack Grealish said he is "nowhere near" full fitness as he continues his recovery from a groin injury but is...
Read more
Sports

Moeen’s fifty goes in vain as Pakistan beat England in final-over thriller

LAHORE: Debutant Aamir Jamal held his nerves calm to defend 15 runs off the final over as he leaked just nine runs to power...
Read more
Sports

European giants struggle for form as World Cup looms

London: Just weeks away from the start of a World Cup like no other, the poor form of Europe's powerhouses suggests there could be...
Read more
Sports

Babar Azam jumps a spot, Rizwan at top position in ICC T20 ranking

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket skipper Babar Azam has jumped up a spot in the ICC Men's T20 players rankings and his opening partner Muhammad Rizwan...
Read more
Sports

Cameron Green retained in Australia squad for West Indies T20Is

All-rounder Cameron Green has been rewarded for his performances in India with a spot in the Australia Twenty20 squad for two World Cup warm-ups...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

LHC summons PEMRA boss over broadcast of Sharif, Dar speeches

LAHORE: A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday against the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for allowing media coverage...

Army chief inaugurates cricket ground

Pakistan ‘touched’ by China aid for flood victims, Akram tells UN

IHC overturns Avenfield conviction of Maryam, husband

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.