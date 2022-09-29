NATIONAL

IHC overturns Avenfield conviction of Maryam, husband

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has overturned the conviction of Maryam Nawaz, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and her husband retired Capt. Safdar Awan in the Avenfield House reference.

In July 2018, an accountability court handed Nawaz a seven-year jail term for abetment in the purchase of the posh property in central London, and one year for non-cooperation with the accountability watchdog.

According to the verdict, the de facto PML-N chief “aided, assisted, abetted, attempted and acted in conspiracy with her father”. “The trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus,” read the judgement.

Simultaneously, Nawaz’s husband, Awan, was sentenced to a year’s rigorous imprisonment for not cooperating with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities.

More details to follow

Previous articleBilawal highlights urgent need for assistance as flood losses exceed $30bn
Staff Report

