NSC forms high-powered panel to probe audio leaks fiasco

By Mian Abrar

— Rana Sana to lead the probe committee

— Law Ministry to prepare legal framework for cybersecurity

ISLAMABAD: The civil, military leadership on Wednesday decided to conduct a thorough investigation into the audio leaks fiasco and formed a high-powered committee to probe the cyber security breach led by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The National Security Committee (NSC) which met here with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair and attended by Federal Ministers, Services Chiefs, heads of intelligence agencies and other senior officials, pondered over the audio leaks matter in detail.

The meeting was told that an investigation is being conducted on the issue of circulating audios on social media. After consultation, the meeting also decided to prepare a legal framework about cyber-security and in that respect directed the Ministry of Law and Justice for the preparation of legal framework.

The meeting agreed to review the security, safety and the protection of official communications in view of the current changed environment of modern technology and cyberspace so as to check any interruption in the security system.

The heads of intelligence agencies gave a detailed briefing about the security of importance places including the PM House, cyberspace and other related aspects.

The meeting was told that investigations about the audios circulating on social media were underway. It was also told about the fool-proof security arrangements at the PM House, after the identification of some aspects regarding security.

The meeting was apprised of emergency steps being taken to ensure the security of important places and buildings including the PM House and Ministries so as to avoid any such situation in future.

The meeting also took stock of the rescue and relief operations being made to help the flood-affected people and reiterated commitment that relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims will remain top priority as a national agenda.

The meeting decided that the series of initiatives will continue by maintaining the same spirit, attention and cooperation till the resettlement of the affected population.

The forum took view of the recent catastrophic floods, rescue and relief measures taken by the incumbent government, and the prevailing security situation in the country.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the deaths due to recent countrywide floods, the participants expressed sympathies and solidarity with the affected families. The committee lauded the role of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Air Force in saving the lives of the flood victims, shifting the affected persons to safer places and providing food and other items to the people surrounded by the floods.

Paying tribute to the officers and men, who were martyred in the helicopter crash in Lasbela, Balochistan, the participants said that the nation salutes its martyrs and their families in true spirit.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood briefed the meeting on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State in Uzbekistan and the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]ail.com

