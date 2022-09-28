By-polls to two NA seats in Karachi on Oct 16: ECP

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Election Commission’s spokesperson Ali Asgher Saiyyal on Wednesday denied speculations about the postponement of elections for the next few months in Sindh, saying that the by-polls to NA-237 Malir-II and NA-239 Korangi Karachi-I, will be held on October 16, as per schedule given by the Commission.

He said that the by-polls in Karachi division will take place on October 23, as per schedule while as the situation improves the local body polls would also be held in Hyderabad in the light of directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan.