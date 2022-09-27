Truckloads of apples start to rot as blocked Kashmir highway halts deliveries

SRINAGAR: Roadworks have halted thousands of trucks carrying millions of dollars worth of apples on occupied Kashmir’s main highway, a major union leader said, triggering protests by growers as their produce begins to rot.

Highway repairs were causing massive delays along the highway that connects the disputed Kashmir valley to the rest of India, meaning huge expected losses.

“We have 8,000 trucks carrying apples worth 100 crore rupees (one billion rupees, or about $12.25 million) stranded on the highway for the last two weeks,” Bashir Ahmad Basheer, the head of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Union, told Reuters.