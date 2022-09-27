NATIONAL

Truckloads of apples start to rot as blocked Kashmir highway halts deliveries

By Reuters
SRINAGAR, INDIA - AUGUST 7: CRPF men patrol during the curfew hours on August 7, 2016 in Srinagar, India. Kashmir has been reeling under violence, curfew and separatists called protest shutdown for the last 28 days. At least 52 people, including 50 civilians and two policemen, have died and more than 3,500 were injured in the present unrest triggered by the death of Hizbul commander, Burhan Wani, on July 8. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

SRINAGAR: Roadworks have halted thousands of trucks carrying millions of dollars worth of apples on occupied Kashmir’s main highway, a major union leader said, triggering protests by growers as their produce begins to rot.

Highway repairs were causing massive delays along the highway that connects the disputed Kashmir valley to the rest of India, meaning huge expected losses.

“We have 8,000 trucks carrying apples worth 100 crore rupees (one billion rupees, or about $12.25 million) stranded on the highway for the last two weeks,” Bashir Ahmad Basheer, the head of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Union, told Reuters.

Employing more than three million people, fruit cultivation is an economic lifeline for the Himalayan region, which is claimed in full but ruled in part by both India and Pakistan.

All 10 major wholesale fruit markets in the Kashmir valley were shut on Sunday and Monday as farmers protested against what they said was traffic mismanagement.

“The apples in the truck have started rotting now,” said Rajesh Kumar, a trucker from the northern Indian state of Punjab.

“I don’t know how many more days I will be here,” he said, adding he had been stuck on the highway for six days.

The Divisional Commissioner for Kashmir said this year had seen a bumper apple crop of more than 2.1 million metric tons due to heavy rain.

“We have difficulties in the movement of traffic on the highway due to shooting stones (falling rocks) but it is beyond human control,” Commissioner P.K. Pole told Reuters.

Repair work on the Srinagar-Jammu highway would be finished this week, a local government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity, because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Previous articlePakistan committed to peaceful S. Asia goal despite India threat: Akram
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan committed to peaceful S. Asia goal despite India threat: Akram

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan told the United Nations it has made several proposals to keep South Asia free of nuclear weapons since India’s maiden nuclear...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB has no objection to Maryam reclaiming passport

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has no objection to returning the passport to Maryam Nawaz, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the dirty...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dasti arrested

ISLAMABAD: The police have arrested Jamshed Ahmad Dasti, a former MP and chairman of Awami Raj Party (ARP), from Rawalpindi in a case of...
Read more
NATIONAL

US pushes for ‘constructive’ Pakistan-India relations

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said late on Monday he had discussed with his Pakistani counterpart what he called managing a responsible...
Read more
NATIONAL

Reforms ordered by Punjab ombudsman increase PHA revenue by 120pc

LAHORE: As a result of the departmental measures taken on the orders of retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, ombudsman of Punjab, the revenue of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four militants killed in Quetta: police

QUETTA: The counter-terrorism unit of Balochistan police shot dead four members of a proscribed organisation in Quetta on Tuesday, it said. The encounter occurred in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

US pushes for ‘constructive’ Pakistan-India relations

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said late on Monday he had discussed with his Pakistani counterpart what he called managing a responsible...

Reforms ordered by Punjab ombudsman increase PHA revenue by 120pc

Four militants killed in Quetta: police

Imran secures bail extension over violation of administrative authority

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.