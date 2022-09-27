NATIONAL

Canadian High Commissioner pays farewell call on COAS

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Ms Wendy Gilmour, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan paid a farewell call to General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields came under discussion. COAS thanked visiting dignitary for her services and appreciated her contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries.

The visiting dignitary expressed her grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. She offered full support of her country to the people of Pakistan. She also appreciated Pakistan’s Army efforts for rescue and relief efforts in flood affected areas.

COAS thanked for Canada’s support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Staff Report

