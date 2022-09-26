NATIONAL

Government urged to import Indian cotton on short supplies

By Ghulam Abbas

— Textile industry faces acute shortage of raw materials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan should import cotton from neighbouring India to avoid another balance of payment crisis, said Pakistan Textile Council in a statement on Monday.

The country’s textiles industry, which earned more than $19 billion in exports last year, is facing a shortage of raw material as flash floods have damaged about half of the nation’s cotton produce since June, it said.

“The unprecedented rainfall resulting in floods has caused havoc in Pakistan,” said the PTC, which is a not-for-profit public limited company set up to serve as a research and advocacy platform for the Pakistan textile and apparel sector.

One-third of Pakistan is submerged in water, thousands of homes have been destroyed, more than 1,500 people have lost their lives and most importantly about 18,000 sq km of cropland has been ruined, including about 45% of the cotton crop.

The country will face a cost far greater than $10 billion in damages, with the loss of food crops alone amounting to about $2.3 billion, a particularly heavy burden at a time of rising food prices around the world. Pakistan is a major producer of rice and cotton, and both crops have suffered severe damages.

As part of the devastation, flood damage will likely force Pakistan to increase cotton imports at a time when production in the US is forecasted to plunge by 28% due to drought.

And with restrictions on China, Pakistan will not be able to procure raw materials from there as well, the Council said. The outlook for Brazil is also not very encouraging.

According to ABRAPA, the drought there has already dried up an estimated 200,000 tons of cotton supply. All these factors are causing the price of cotton to increase in local and international markets.

Given the continuous depreciation of the rupee and a record high shipping freight, importing cotton from far-located countries like the US, Brazil, Egypt, etc. will not be economically viable, the PTC said.

Last year, 2021-22, Pakistan’s textile exports rose to an all-time high of $19.3 billion but even achieving this mark would be challenging given the no availability of raw material to factories.

The Council said that it was imperative for Pakistan to keep its export growth momentum to finance the import bill and keep the balance of payment situation manageable and avoid default conditions.

“Import of raw cotton from India must be immediately allowed to mitigate the raw material shortage,” it said. The move will help Pakistan reduce trade time and curtail heavy logistics costs.

“The declining textile exports will lead to the balance of payment crisis, and reduced productivity will put millions of jobs at stake which the country cannot afford,” the Textile Council warned.

The declining textile exports will lead to the balance of payment crisis, and reduced productivity will put millions of jobs at stake which the country cannot afford,” the Textile Council warned.

Previous articleImran Khan opens salvo at Ishaq Dar, terms him ‘biggest conman of Pakistan’
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran Khan opens salvo at Ishaq Dar, terms him ‘biggest conman of Pakistan’

LAHORE: Former premier Imran Khan Monday opened salvo at PML-N leader Ishaq Dar and dubbed him the biggest conman of Pakistan, who he said,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indonesian President dispatches humanitarian aid to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The President of Indonesia Joko Widodo on Monday dispatched humanitarian aid assistance for the flood victims in Pakistan. The Government of Indonesia has joined...
Read more
NATIONAL

Labourers become unemployed due to floods : Sajid Turi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi Monday said thousands of industrial and daily wage labourers had become...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM leads condolences for six martyrs in copter crash

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom of six army officials. Prime Minister condoled with the families of...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP reserves verdict on Dar’s empty Senate seat case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has reserved its verdict on a case seeking to declare Ishaq Dar’s Senate seat empty as the latter...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP Auditor General finds financial irregularities in archives & libraries department

PESHAWAR:The Auditor General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) identified PKR 160 million worth irregularities in the purchase of books by the provincial Archives and Libraries...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Putin denounces ‘inhuman terrorist attack’ at school: Kremlin

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday denounced an "inhuman terrorist attack" at a school in central Russia's Izhevsk, where a gunman opened fire...

PM leads condolences for six martyrs in copter crash

ECP reserves verdict on Dar’s empty Senate seat case

Chinese govt, people to continue supporting Pakistan’s flood relief efforts: Wang Wenbin

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.