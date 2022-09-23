NATIONAL

Punjab announces 30,000 jobs after lifting ban

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday announced 30,000 new jobs in the province after lifting a ban on recruitment.

The recruitments would be made in different departments, and projects in grade BPS-1 to BPS-5 while hiring related to above BPS-5 will be sent to a sub-committee for consideration.

Earlier, the Punjab government had decided to hire 16,000 teachers across the province and a summary has been moved to Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi for the approval.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said that a summary to hire over 16,000 educators has been initiated, signed and moved forward. “I thank Allah that he has given us the chance to create these opportunities for our youth,” he added.

After approval of the summary from the chief minister, the Punjab government would public advertisement to hire the educators.

The announcement came a day after Murad Raas announced from his Twitter handle that the process to regularize 14,000 teachers has been initiated, signed and moved forward.

Previous articleIsraeli strikes on Palestinians and the International response
Next articleGwadar Suffers despite CPEC
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan looking forward to enhancing bilateral ties with Japan: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Wada Mitsuhiro called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) today,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Regime change caused Pakistan $5b losses: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD: While reacting to Supreme Court (SC) advice of returning to National Assembly (NA), former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry...
Read more
NATIONAL

Financial crisis: KP fails to fund ADP projects in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has spent only Rs3.8 billion on the Annual Development Program (ADP) projects in tribal belt during the current financial...
Read more
NATIONAL

Over 55pc of anti-Muslim content on Twitter comes from India, study reveals

ISLAMABAD: Over 55 per cent of Anti-Muslim content on the social media platform Twitter originates from India, reveals a new study. A research by the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Growing extremism, persecution of Kashmiris should cause of concern for world: Ms Khar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar has pointed out that growing intolerance, rising extremism, and persecution of minorities in India and its continued...
Read more
NATIONAL

Baba Guru Nanak’s 483rd death anniversary observed in Kartarpur

ISLAMABAD: Three days event of 483rd death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first Guru of Sikhs...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Regime change caused Pakistan $5b losses: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD: While reacting to Supreme Court (SC) advice of returning to National Assembly (NA), former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry...

Financial crisis: KP fails to fund ADP projects in tribal districts

Hail to the Chief

Gwadar Suffers despite CPEC

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.