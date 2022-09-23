Punjab announces 30,000 jobs after lifting ban

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday announced 30,000 new jobs in the province after lifting a ban on recruitment.

The recruitments would be made in different departments, and projects in grade BPS-1 to BPS-5 while hiring related to above BPS-5 will be sent to a sub-committee for consideration.

Earlier, the Punjab government had decided to hire 16,000 teachers across the province and a summary has been moved to Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi for the approval.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said that a summary to hire over 16,000 educators has been initiated, signed and moved forward. “I thank Allah that he has given us the chance to create these opportunities for our youth,” he added.

After approval of the summary from the chief minister, the Punjab government would public advertisement to hire the educators.

The announcement came a day after Murad Raas announced from his Twitter handle that the process to regularize 14,000 teachers has been initiated, signed and moved forward.