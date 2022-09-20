NATIONAL

Multan by-election: WASA gets ECP notice over violation of conduct

By Staff Report
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the Pakistans election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's party accepted millions of dollars in illegal funds from foreign individuals and groups, the election commission ruled on August 2. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

MULTAN: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) served a notice on the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for alleged violation of the election code of conduct ahead of the by-poll in the NA-157 (Multan IV) constituency.

Ali Musa Gillani, a candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), filed a complaint against the agency for initiating development work in a union council which he said was tantamount to a violation of the electoral code of conduct.

The commission has issued a notification to WASA demanding a response on Ali Gillani’s reservations. The by-polls are scheduled for October 23.

The commission announced to organise local government polls in Karachi on October 23, whereas, by-polls in eight NA constituencies will be held on October 16.

The decision was taken in a high-level session chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja last week.

Previous articleNo immediate food security challenge despite floods: officials
Next articleDengue fever cases continue to rise
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Actress Jolie arrives to visit cities ravaged by floods

ISLAMABAD: Angelina Jolie arrived in Pakistan to visit and "support communities affected by devastating floods", the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said Tuesday, in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dengue fever cases continue to rise

ISLAMABAD: The dengue fever cases in Pakistan continue to increase as a significant number of patients were reported in parts of the country during...
Read more
NATIONAL

No immediate food security challenge despite floods: officials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is not facing any acute shortage of its basic staple food wheat, an official statement said. Officials at a meeting convened by the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 42 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 42 new Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Tuesday. The overall tally of the infected people climbed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Apple to raise App Store prices in Pakistan

WASHINGTON: Apple Inc. said on Tuesday it will raise the prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store from next month in...
Read more
NATIONAL

In hopeful sign, NDMA says no new flood deaths in three days

ISLAMABAD: The government said there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 42 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 42 new Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Tuesday. The overall tally of the infected people climbed...

Apple to raise App Store prices in Pakistan

In hopeful sign, NDMA says no new flood deaths in three days

Ali returns to roots as England faces Pakistan in T20 series

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.