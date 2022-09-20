Multan by-election: WASA gets ECP notice over violation of conduct

MULTAN: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) served a notice on the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for alleged violation of the election code of conduct ahead of the by-poll in the NA-157 (Multan IV) constituency.

Ali Musa Gillani, a candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), filed a complaint against the agency for initiating development work in a union council which he said was tantamount to a violation of the electoral code of conduct.

The commission has issued a notification to WASA demanding a response on Ali Gillani’s reservations. The by-polls are scheduled for October 23.

The commission announced to organise local government polls in Karachi on October 23, whereas, by-polls in eight NA constituencies will be held on October 16.

The decision was taken in a high-level session chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja last week.