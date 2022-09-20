NATIONAL

Dengue fever cases continue to rise

By Staff Report
A Pakistani boy walks past the awareness advertisement against the deadly tropical disease dengue fever in Islamabad on September 30, 2011. In less than a month, 126 people have died and more than 12,000 have been diagnosed with the virus, which has spread rapidly among both rich and poor in Pakistan's cultural capital Lahore. Dengue affects between 50 and 100 million people in the tropics and subtropics each year, resulting in fever, muscle and joint ache. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The dengue fever cases in Pakistan continue to increase as a significant number of patients were reported in parts of the country during the last 24 hours, health authorities said.

One person died and a total of 276 patients were diagnosed with the disease in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, the provincial health department reported. The number of active cases in KP is 1,610 and the total number of cases this year has reached 4,980.

Moreover, 152 new cases of dengue were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, the provincial health department said. Rawalpindi reported 71 patients while 47 people were diagnosed in its capital Lahore.

The total number of patients in Punjab throughout the year has moved up to 3,437.

The government has launched an anti-dengue campaign including raising public awareness in response to the alarmingly high level of cases in the country, and has taken special measures at the dengue hotspots in order to curb the spread of the disease.

