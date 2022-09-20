NATIONAL

Actress Jolie arrives to visit cities ravaged by floods

By Staff Report
MAICAO, COLOMBIA - JUNE 08: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) Special Envoy Angelina Jolie delivers a speech during a press conference after visiting a refugee camp in the border between Colombia and Venezuela on June 8, 2019 in Maicao, Colombia. UN and International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced yesterday that 4 million of Venezuelans have left their country since 2015 due to the social, political and economic crisis, which means they are of the single largest population groups displaced from their country globally. The camp in Maicao has 60 tents which can accommodate up to 350 people. Due to high demand, UNHCR is considering an expansion to give shelter to 1,400 people. Colombia it the top host of Venezuelan migrants and refugees, accounting 1.3 million. (Photo by Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Angelina Jolie arrived in Pakistan to visit and “support communities affected by devastating floods”, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said Tuesday, in a trip intended to draw international attention to the nation’s unfolding humanitarian crisis.

Floods caused by record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountain regions have submerged a third of the land, claiming the lives of more than 1,500 people, and impacting an estimated 33 million more, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops.

Authorities have warned it could take up to six months for the flood waters to recede in the hardest-hit areas, as fears rise over the threat posed by waterborne diseases including cholera and dengue.

The deluge has left 3.4 million children in need of “immediate, lifesaving support,” according to UNICEF, leaving them vulnerable to contracting water-borne diseases, including dengue fever and malaria.

Jolie “is visiting to witness and gain [an] understanding of the situation, and to hear from people affected directly about their needs, and about steps to prevent such suffering in the future,” the IRC said in a statement.

Jolie, who previously visited victims of the 2010 floods and the 2005 earthquake, will visit the IRC’s emergency response operations and local organisations assisting displaced people, including Afghan refugees. The actor is also a goodwill ambassador for the UN refugee agency

It is unclear how long the trip is expected to last.

Sherry Rehman, the minister for climate change, described the situation as “the worst humanitarian disaster of this decade” and has called for urgent international help in providing “food, tents and medicines.”

Jolie “will see first-hand how countries like Pakistan are paying the greatest cost for a crisis they did not cause,” the IRC said in its statement.

“The IRC hopes her visit will shed light on this issue and prompt the international community — particularly states contributing the most to carbon emissions — to act and provide urgent support to countries bearing the brunt of the climate crisis,” it added.

Her visit will also highlight the need for urgent support for the people and long-term solutions to address the multiplying crises of climate change, human displacement and protracted insecurity we are witnessing globally, the statement said.

Previous articleDengue fever cases continue to rise
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Dengue fever cases continue to rise

ISLAMABAD: The dengue fever cases in Pakistan continue to increase as a significant number of patients were reported in parts of the country during...
Read more
NATIONAL

Multan by-election: WASA gets ECP notice over violation of conduct

MULTAN: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) served a notice on the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for alleged violation of the election code of...
Read more
NATIONAL

No immediate food security challenge despite floods: officials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is not facing any acute shortage of its basic staple food wheat, an official statement said. Officials at a meeting convened by the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 42 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 42 new Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Tuesday. The overall tally of the infected people climbed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Apple to raise App Store prices in Pakistan

WASHINGTON: Apple Inc. said on Tuesday it will raise the prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store from next month in...
Read more
NATIONAL

In hopeful sign, NDMA says no new flood deaths in three days

ISLAMABAD: The government said there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 42 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 42 new Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Tuesday. The overall tally of the infected people climbed...

Apple to raise App Store prices in Pakistan

In hopeful sign, NDMA says no new flood deaths in three days

Ali returns to roots as England faces Pakistan in T20 series

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.