NATIONAL

Compensate affecttees within a month, IHC tells CDA chief

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) to address the compensation issue of the CDA affectees within one month and submit report.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the affectees of various sectors of the capital, seeking payment of their compensations. CDA Chairman Capt (r) Usman Younis appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked what would be the worst form of human rights’ violation that the CDA affectees had been waiting for the compensation from forty years. It was sad that thousands of plots were allotted to those who didn’t deserve, he said.

The court noted that the people whose lands were acquired were not being given the compensation. This was happening with the help of CDA, police and revenue office, it observed.

The chairman CDA said that he had visited the area and heard the grievances of affectees. He said that they would set up field camps in relevant areas and hire vans to facilitate the affectees.

The court expressed satisfaction on the comments of chairman CDA and said that first time someone had given positive reply into this matter.

The court asked the chairman CDA to ensure that the agents wouldn’t disturb the affectees. This court had declared that the affectees would be given compensation as per the current market rate.

The chief justice remarked how the issues would be resolved when every state department was involved in real estate business.

Later, the court adjourned further hearing of the case till one month.

Previous articleCDA chairman constant absence draws Senators’ ire
Next articleSriLankan great Jayawardena urges Babar to treat captaincy, batting separately
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Gain in stature before criticizing Imran, Gandapur hits back at JUI chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday fired a broadside at JUI-F chief over criticism of the PTI chairman, saying...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran quest for power thru ‘blackmailing, intimidation’ destined to fail: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday dubbed Imran Khan a 'bluff master', saying the PTI chief was trying to return...
Read more
NATIONAL

CDA chairman constant absence draws Senators’ ire

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Privatization on Tuesday expressed annoyance over the continuous absence of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) from the...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA summons Tarin over ‘leaked’ Jhagra call

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has served a notice to Senator Shaukat Tarin of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), asking him to join the investigation...
Read more
NATIONAL

Actress Jolie arrives to visit cities ravaged by floods

ISLAMABAD: Angelina Jolie arrived in Pakistan to visit and "support communities affected by devastating floods", the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said Tuesday, in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dengue fever cases continue to rise

ISLAMABAD: The dengue fever cases in Pakistan continue to increase as a significant number of patients were reported in parts of the country during...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran quest for power thru ‘blackmailing, intimidation’ destined to fail: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday dubbed Imran Khan a 'bluff master', saying the PTI chief was trying to return...

SriLankan great Jayawardena urges Babar to treat captaincy, batting separately

Compensate affecttees within a month, IHC tells CDA chief

CDA chairman constant absence draws Senators’ ire

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.