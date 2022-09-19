CITY

Mandarin Oriental designers to feature in Capital’s leading resort

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Leading global luxury lifestyle developer, ONE Homes, have appointed world renowned architectural design firm, VX Studio as the lead design consultant for One Serene Residences, Pakistan’s first-of-a-kind $40 Million resort-living development in Islamabad.

The Group recently acquired 100,000 sq. ft. of prime land in the twin cities where they will be developing Pakistan’s first resort-themed development, tailor-made for overseas Pakistanis, according to a press release issued here on Monday.

Headquartered in Dubai, VX Studio is a renowned architectural design firm with projects and developments globally. Their value-driven, developer-led designs continue to turn heads and prove successful from concept to execution.

VX Studio has a vast portfolio of delivering iconic projects of varying size and complexity, across master planning, hospitality, multi and single family residential, retail and mixed use, repositioning, cultural and healthcare.

The construction value of the projects within VX Studio’s portfolio exceeds US$5 Billion including the Mandarin Oriental, Istanbul, Saadiyat Island Beach Club, Nuraxi Retreat, Sardinia, Italy and Niyama Resort Maldives.

As the lead design consultants for the first-ever resort-style living concept, One Serene Residences, VX Studios is coming to Pakistan with its extensive portfolio and timeless designs to create something exceptional.

During the signing ceremony, Irma Coello, Project Director of VX Studio, said, “One Serene Residence is our first development in Pakistan and a befitting first as the first resort-themed development in Pakistan in an unparalleled location. ONE Homes’ reputation as the world-class leading developers adds to our portfolio and ensures that together, we bring the best from around the world and make it available in the region. One Serene Residences will be a landmark destination not only in Pakistan but across the region.”

Commenting on this collaboration, Aqib Hassan, Chief Commercial Officer, ONE Homes, said, “By continuing to partner with globally acknowledged companies, and focusing on the finer details to deliver the extraordinary, we ensure that every destination we create is executed with perfection.

With a dedication to high quality design, VX Studio will create elegant, welcoming and heartwarming lifestyle-centric living spaces at One Serene Residences.”

ONE Homes is known for building spaces that foster human connection, happiness and well-being, inspiring and empowering people to live better. Focused on building a world class best resort-style destination in Islamabad, the groups reaffirmed their commitment to develop a destination that will deliver an all encompassing lifestyle, empowering and inspiring its residents to live their best lives.



