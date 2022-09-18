NATIONAL

Karachiites start throwing garbage inside K-electric vehicles

By Staff Report

KARACHI: After K-Electric’s controversial move of imposing KMC taxes on electricity bills, a viral video showed Karachi citizens throwing garbage inside the company’s vehicles.

Karachiites vented anger on K-Electric after the recent imposition of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) taxes through the electricity bills.

The citizens started registering complaints against the controversial move at the complaint centres and helpline 118 against the K-Electric management.

A video went viral on social media that showed a citizen running towards a K-Electric vehicle patrolling with a technical team. After reaching near the vehicle, the citizen picked trash bags from a garbage bin and threw them inside the truck.

A KE employee came out of the vehicle and started arguing with the citizen.

To which, he replied that if the company was collecting KMC taxes then their employees should also pick up garbage in their vehicles.

Another citizen was filming the whole incident on mobile phone. Later, the man picked up more trash bags from the garbage bin and started throwing inside the company’s truck until the KE team went away from the street.

The citizens said that KE management was leading in tax collection but the company failed to provide uninterrupted power supply to the Karachi people.

 

Previous articleIt would be foolish for Myanmar to think Bangladesh weak
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan spent 84.65% budget on repayment of debt, interest payments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has spent Rs18486.19 billion (84.65%) out of Rs21837.24 billion total expenditures on repayment of debt and interest payments during fiscal year 2020-21. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

MoST Minister removes DG PSQCA after unlawful DPC

ISLAMABAD: While taking notice of the unlawful departmental promotions being held at Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), an attached department of Ministry...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ghulam Haider wins 39th Millat Tractors Governors Cup title

LAHORE: The 39th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Championship concluded at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course after three-round of fierce competition bringing distinction and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Saleem Mandviwalla says there never was a corruption reference against him

ISLAMABAD, Sept 18 (INP): Pakistan Peoples Party leader Saleem Mandviwalla, refuting news about the return of a corruption reference against him, said that the reference filed...
Read more
NATIONAL

AKF establishes tent village for flood affected Afghan refugees

PESHAWAR: Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) established a tent village for flood affected Afghan refugees at Hassan Khel, district Charsadda, said a press release issued here...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fighting to uphold, strengthen democracy since Gen Zia’s martial law: Fazl

KARACHI: Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said they had been struggling to uphold...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Corruption control?

NAB’s withdrawal of cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif came with the withdrawal of cases against ex-PMs Yousaf Reza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf,...

WHO warning

BISP and flood victims

Karachi or mugger’s paradise?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.