Karachiites start throwing garbage inside K-electric vehicles

KARACHI: After K-Electric’s controversial move of imposing KMC taxes on electricity bills, a viral video showed Karachi citizens throwing garbage inside the company’s vehicles.

Karachiites vented anger on K-Electric after the recent imposition of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) taxes through the electricity bills.

The citizens started registering complaints against the controversial move at the complaint centres and helpline 118 against the K-Electric management.

A video went viral on social media that showed a citizen running towards a K-Electric vehicle patrolling with a technical team. After reaching near the vehicle, the citizen picked trash bags from a garbage bin and threw them inside the truck.

A KE employee came out of the vehicle and started arguing with the citizen.

To which, he replied that if the company was collecting KMC taxes then their employees should also pick up garbage in their vehicles.

Another citizen was filming the whole incident on mobile phone. Later, the man picked up more trash bags from the garbage bin and started throwing inside the company’s truck until the KE team went away from the street.

The citizens said that KE management was leading in tax collection but the company failed to provide uninterrupted power supply to the Karachi people.